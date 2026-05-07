JAM with Zogho – The Beginning of the Movement May 8, 2026

Welcome to the very first episode of JAM with Zogho — where music, mindset, and meaning come together.



In this debut episode, MC Zogho introduces himself, the vision behind the show, and the deeper philosophy that drives it all: Ubuntu — “I am because we are.” This isn’t just a vibe; it’s a way of life that has shaped his journey toward inner peace, purpose, and creative expression.



We explore how Afrobeats and Afrofusion go beyond sound — acting as powerful cultural bridges that connect people, uplift spirits, and inspire unity across the world. From personal stories to thought-provoking insights, this episode sets the tone for a space where music meets mindfulness and entertainment meets elevation.



If you’ve ever wondered how inner peace connects to global harmony — this is where the conversation begins.



Tap in. Feel the rhythm. Find your peace.