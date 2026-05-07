The Clean Up Hour, Mix 369 (May 8, 2026)

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which mainly just gets right in the tunes!
Tracklist:
Isaiah Rashad – THE NEW SUBLIME
mgk & Fred Durst – FIX UR FACE
Rosco P. Coldchain, Malcolm Kamal, & Nicholas Craven – Magnesium Chloride
Buck 65 – Pressure/Where They Ain’t
Swae Lee & Nav – No Call No Show
Your Boy Posca & Boldy James – Taken To The Grave
Benny the Butcher, Fuego Base, OT the Real, & Rick Hyde – Warehouse 4
Keor Meteor – Roc Marciano – Knock It Off (Remix)
Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG – Chali 2na
MIKE & SURF GANG – Minty
Bruiser Wolf, P-Lo, & Sheefy McFly – Ole Girl
Abstract Tribe Unique, Aceyalone, Myka 9, Medusa the Gangsta Goddess, Pigeon John, Blu, 2Mex, Ellay Khule, Riddlore, & NGAFSH – L.A. Styles Back (Project Blowed Remix)
Nickelus F – Gucci Mane’s Clone
Michael Christmas – Black Pantheress
Smoke DZA, 24Hrs, Tha Musalini, & John Dutch – Let’s Talk Money
Terrace Martin – No Ice Please
Cadence Weapon – 501XX
Jay Worthy, LE$, & Premo Rice – The Big
Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa – Champagne Bottle Emotes
Keor Meteor – George Foreman Grill
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – Stoned and Leave
Stalley – All Of You Love
Buddy & Jay Rock – Pray For a Blessing
Sir Michael Rocks & Bruiser Wolf – Last Dub
Mike & SURF GANG – Afro
Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG – 🙁 again 🙂
Kota the Friend – 10 Cent
Snoop Dogg – 17 Rules
Blu, Exile, & Fashawn – Hard Times
Kid Cudi – Real Ones Never Die
Jack Harlow – All Of My Friends
Thundercat – Great Americans
Serengeti – aj dem0
Logic & Lucy Rose – Metal Gear
threetwenty – such is life
Bazooka Joe 204 – Three Days of the Condor
See y’all next time!