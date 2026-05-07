The Clean Up Hour, Mix 369 (May 8, 2026)

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which mainly just gets right in the tunes!

Tracklist:

Isaiah Rashad – THE NEW SUBLIME

mgk & Fred Durst – FIX UR FACE

Rosco P. Coldchain, Malcolm Kamal, & Nicholas Craven – Magnesium Chloride

Buck 65 – Pressure/Where They Ain’t

Swae Lee & Nav – No Call No Show

Your Boy Posca & Boldy James – Taken To The Grave

Benny the Butcher, Fuego Base, OT the Real, & Rick Hyde – Warehouse 4

Keor Meteor – Roc Marciano – Knock It Off (Remix)

Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG – Chali 2na

MIKE & SURF GANG – Minty

Bruiser Wolf, P-Lo, & Sheefy McFly – Ole Girl

Abstract Tribe Unique, Aceyalone, Myka 9, Medusa the Gangsta Goddess, Pigeon John, Blu, 2Mex, Ellay Khule, Riddlore, & NGAFSH – L.A. Styles Back (Project Blowed Remix)

Nickelus F – Gucci Mane’s Clone

Michael Christmas – Black Pantheress

Smoke DZA, 24Hrs, Tha Musalini, & John Dutch – Let’s Talk Money

Terrace Martin – No Ice Please

Cadence Weapon – 501XX

Jay Worthy, LE$, & Premo Rice – The Big

Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa – Champagne Bottle Emotes

Keor Meteor – George Foreman Grill

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – Stoned and Leave

Stalley – All Of You Love

Buddy & Jay Rock – Pray For a Blessing

Sir Michael Rocks & Bruiser Wolf – Last Dub

Mike & SURF GANG – Afro

Earl Sweatshirt & SURF GANG – 🙁 again 🙂

Kota the Friend – 10 Cent

Snoop Dogg – 17 Rules

Blu, Exile, & Fashawn – Hard Times

Kid Cudi – Real Ones Never Die

Jack Harlow – All Of My Friends

Thundercat – Great Americans

Serengeti – aj dem0

Logic & Lucy Rose – Metal Gear

threetwenty – such is life

Bazooka Joe 204 – Three Days of the Condor

See y’all next time!