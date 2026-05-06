Through the Static Episode 84 – 06/05/26

Through the Static is back with a birthday special episode! Some fun and funky song choices I’m bringing to you as a birthday gift, so check it out!
*due to a slight technical error, the closing track is a bit different than what I said, it is a combo of “A Garden” by me, and “DVD Menu” by Phoebe Bridgers 🙂
- What My Age Again? – blink-182
- Happy Birthday – Black Country, New Road
- Two Horses – Black Country, New Road
- Vespers – Model/Actriz
- Tribulations – LCD Soundsystem
- Atomic Number – case/lang/veirs
- Constant Craving – k.d. lang
- Song for a Housefly – Jordan Kalist
Check out the podcast!