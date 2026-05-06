Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 84 – 06/05/26

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Through the Static is back with a birthday special episode! Some fun and funky song choices I’m bringing to you as a birthday gift, so check it out!

*due to a slight technical error, the closing track is a bit different than what I said, it is a combo of “A Garden” by me, and “DVD Menu” by Phoebe Bridgers 🙂

  • What My Age Again? – blink-182
  • Happy Birthday – Black Country, New Road
  • Two Horses – Black Country, New Road
  • Vespers – Model/Actriz
  • Tribulations – LCD Soundsystem
  • Atomic Number – case/lang/veirs
  • Constant Craving – k.d. lang
  • Song for a Housefly – Jordan Kalist

Check out the podcast!

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