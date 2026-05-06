Through the Static Episode 84 – 06/05/26

Through the Static is back with a birthday special episode! Some fun and funky song choices I’m bringing to you as a birthday gift, so check it out!

*due to a slight technical error, the closing track is a bit different than what I said, it is a combo of “A Garden” by me, and “DVD Menu” by Phoebe Bridgers 🙂

What My Age Again? – blink-182

Happy Birthday – Black Country, New Road

Two Horses – Black Country, New Road

Vespers – Model/Actriz

Tribulations – LCD Soundsystem

Atomic Number – case/lang/veirs

Constant Craving – k.d. lang

Song for a Housefly – Jordan Kalist

Check out the podcast!