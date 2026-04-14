Exploring AI Music, Shows

EXPLORING AI MUSIC – April 14, 2026

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Playlist from Exploring AI Music_April 14, 2026

Start Time

Title
0:00 Veils Interlaced/Spoken Word
1:32 A Bridge Too Far
8:49 Every Road, Every Boulevard
16:44 Spoken Word
16:53 Help Me Forget
22:46 One Path to Follow
27:50 Spoken Word
30:56 Rueland Wisterly
37:20 Solace Amity
43:33 Spoken Word
45:55 You Only Get One Chance
49:57 Spoken Word
51:15 The Warrior’s Ladder

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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