Playlist from Exploring AI Music_April 14, 2026
|
Start Time
|
Title
|0:00
|Veils Interlaced/Spoken Word
|1:32
|A Bridge Too Far
|8:49
|Every Road, Every Boulevard
|16:44
|Spoken Word
|16:53
|Help Me Forget
|22:46
|One Path to Follow
|27:50
|Spoken Word
|30:56
|Rueland Wisterly
|37:20
|Solace Amity
|43:33
|Spoken Word
|45:55
|You Only Get One Chance
|49:57
|Spoken Word
|51:15
|The Warrior’s Ladder
My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian
Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.