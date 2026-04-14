Playlist from Exploring AI Music_April 14, 2026

Start Time Title 0:00 Veils Interlaced/Spoken Word 1:32 A Bridge Too Far 8:49 Every Road, Every Boulevard 16:44 Spoken Word 16:53 Help Me Forget 22:46 One Path to Follow 27:50 Spoken Word 30:56 Rueland Wisterly 37:20 Solace Amity 43:33 Spoken Word 45:55 You Only Get One Chance 49:57 Spoken Word 51:15 The Warrior’s Ladder

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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