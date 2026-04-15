Solarpunk Presents is about creating the future we’d like to live in.

As a genre of science/speculative fiction, solarpunk sets stories in a future we’d actually like to live in, a future where we have engaged with the problems we’re facing today and made meaningful progress toward solving them. For how can we get to a better future if we haven’t imagined that it’s a possibility? This is ultimately a project of imaginative expansion to inspire listeners to incorporate solarpunk into their particular presents.

Solarpunk Presents is hosted by Ariel Kroon and Christina De La Rocha. It is not currently in production, but archived episodes air on CKMS-FM on Mondays from 9:00am-10:00am.