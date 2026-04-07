Exploring AI Music, Shows

EXPLORING AI MUSIC – April 7, 2026

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Playlist from Exploring AI Music_April 7, 2026

Start Time

Title
0:00 DecEmbers/Spoken Word
5:00 The Marrow and the Lead
12:35 Spoken Word
12:55 You Don’t Notice
21:16 Spoken Word
21:39 Seize the Dreams
28:28 Rest Stops
32:50 Spoken Word
35:35 No One Wins the Game
43:15 Den Locked in Time
49:56 Spoken Word
50:43 As If Nothing Is Your Choice

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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