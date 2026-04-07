Playlist from Exploring AI Music_April 7, 2026

Start Time Title 0:00 DecEmbers/Spoken Word 5:00 The Marrow and the Lead 12:35 Spoken Word 12:55 You Don’t Notice 21:16 Spoken Word 21:39 Seize the Dreams 28:28 Rest Stops 32:50 Spoken Word 35:35 No One Wins the Game 43:15 Den Locked in Time 49:56 Spoken Word 50:43 As If Nothing Is Your Choice

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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