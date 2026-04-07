Playlist from Exploring AI Music_April 7, 2026
|
Start Time
|
Title
|0:00
|DecEmbers/Spoken Word
|5:00
|The Marrow and the Lead
|12:35
|Spoken Word
|12:55
|You Don’t Notice
|21:16
|Spoken Word
|21:39
|Seize the Dreams
|28:28
|Rest Stops
|32:50
|Spoken Word
|35:35
|No One Wins the Game
|43:15
|Den Locked in Time
|49:56
|Spoken Word
|50:43
|As If Nothing Is Your Choice
My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian
Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.