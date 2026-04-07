Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 154, 4/6/26

Leave a comment

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/RadioNowhere260406Episode154.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

1:21 Good News Modha
5:33 Tired Femi Luna
8:44 If I’ve Only One Time Askin’ Daniel Romano
11:33 She Thinks I Still Care Leon Russell
15:56 Take You Back (The Iron Hoof Cattle Call) Orville Peck
19:18 Road to Nowhere Talking Heads
23:37 Babe I’m Gonna Leave You Led Zeppelin
31:13 Sleepwalk Santo & Johnny
33:33 Sleepwalk Al Kooper
36:30 Mystery Train Paul Butterfield The Band
41:23 Street Fighting Man The Rolling Stones
44:32 Tightrope Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
49:02 The Loner Neil Young
52:48 Splendid Isolation Warren Zevon
57:35 Her Majesty The Beatles

 

Subscribe to the podcast!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.