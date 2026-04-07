Radio Nowhere Episode 154, 4/6/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/RadioNowhere260406Episode154.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:21
|Good News
|Modha
|5:33
|Tired
|Femi Luna
|8:44
|If I’ve Only One Time Askin’
|Daniel Romano
|11:33
|She Thinks I Still Care
|Leon Russell
|15:56
|Take You Back (The Iron Hoof Cattle Call)
|Orville Peck
|19:18
|Road to Nowhere
|Talking Heads
|23:37
|Babe I’m Gonna Leave You
|Led Zeppelin
|31:13
|Sleepwalk
|Santo & Johnny
|33:33
|Sleepwalk
|Al Kooper
|36:30
|Mystery Train
|Paul Butterfield The Band
|41:23
|Street Fighting Man
|The Rolling Stones
|44:32
|Tightrope
|Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
|49:02
|The Loner
|Neil Young
|52:48
|Splendid Isolation
|Warren Zevon
|57:35
|Her Majesty
|The Beatles