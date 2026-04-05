New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #125

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Legendary Ten Seconds Sci Fi Hi Fi Folk No BUNS JoyRide Rock CanCon Imaginary Expedition Winter Lullaby + The Ones Who Are Gone – Single Folk CanCon Erklen Through the Valley – Single World No Megafauna YOUR BONES ARE ALWAYS WET – Single Ambient CanCon Zuffalo Digging a Hole – Single Rock CanCon Shugorei The Sounds of Uncertain Walls – EP Ambient No Paper Cap Guns Never Try Again – Single Rock CanCon Radio Duo Love Songs Jazz No Taze Kozak Kings ‘n’ Queens – Single Country CanCon Grey Divorce My Luck Has Changed Folk CanCon Steven Marriott Fishing for Memories – Single Country CanCon Andrew Spice Pretty Demons (Remastered 2026) Pop CanCon The Imaginary Band The Imaginary Band Folk CanCon Em Armstrong Maybe Probably Never – Single Rock CanCon Tim & the Glory Boys If I Go Missin’ – Single Country CanCon Janice Lacy Beside You – Single New Age No 0-27 CABBAGEHEAD Rock Orangeville CanCon Watty A Deux Classical CanCon Dusty Coyote More Cowbell – Single Rock CanCon Alexandre Guilbault Le sentier en derive Classical CanCon Chasing the Sunshine Merry Go Round Rock CanCon Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy Fugue Gnawed from the Scabbed God Cerebrum Metal CanCon The Sensational Country Blues Wonders! Music Is Better When You’re Stoned Rock No Brian Sumner Remind You (Acoustic) – Single Folk No Alicia Lazaro There is no end to anything round Jazz No Ayman Fanous Trio – Single Jazz No josy and the mind readers can u hear me – Single Rock No Heavy Metal Chess Club Discrete Math – Single Rock No How to See Know and Fall ECOLOGIES Electronic No LILAC Monkfruit – Single Pop No The McKenzies I Wanna Eat Sardines (With Yer Mother) – Single Rock CanCon Lewis Turner 2nd Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Alexandre Guilbault – Coralie

Janice Lacy – Beside You

Michael Whalen – A Life I Almost Missed

Shugorei – Boku

Takeshi Nishimoto – Slow Snow

Alicia Lazaro – There Is No End To Anything Round [acceptance]

Radio Duo – LUZ DO AMOR

MEGAFAUNA – YOUR BONES ARE ALWAYS WET

How to See Know and Fall – Catharsius Gorilla

Tanya Tagaq – Expensive Plane Tickets

Bentley Anderson – Approach and Avoidance

Andrew Spice – Sometimes Lukewarm

Dylan Hennessy – Just Slow Down

Ethan Cray – Dublin Sundial

Grey Divorce – urine

Lewis Turner – Cinnamon Days

Imaginary Expedition – Winter Lullaby

The Legendary Ten Seconds – Such Strange Times

Steven Marriott – Fishin’ For Memories

Taze Kozak – Kings n’ Queens

Tim & the Glory Boys – If I Go Missin’

027 – CABBAGEHEAD

LILAC – MonkFruit

josy and the mind readers – can u hear me

Zuffalo – Digging a Hole

The Sensational Country Blues Wonders – Time Isn’t Real

Heavy Metal Chess Club – Discrete Math

Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy – Entombed Within the Infinite Panopticon

The McKenzies – I Wanna Eat Sardines (With Yer Mother)

BUNS – Strange Taste

Emir Cello – The Fall of a Confused Empire

See y’all next time!