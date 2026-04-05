New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #125

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|The Legendary Ten Seconds
|Sci Fi Hi Fi
|Folk
|No
|BUNS
|JoyRide
|Rock
|CanCon
|Imaginary Expedition
|Winter Lullaby + The Ones Who Are Gone – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Erklen
|Through the Valley – Single
|World
|No
|Megafauna
|YOUR BONES ARE ALWAYS WET – Single
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Zuffalo
|Digging a Hole – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Shugorei
|The Sounds of Uncertain Walls – EP
|Ambient
|No
|Paper Cap Guns
|Never Try Again – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Radio Duo
|Love Songs
|Jazz
|No
|Taze Kozak
|Kings ‘n’ Queens – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Grey Divorce
|My Luck Has Changed
|Folk
|CanCon
|Steven Marriott
|Fishing for Memories – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Andrew Spice
|Pretty Demons (Remastered 2026)
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Imaginary Band
|The Imaginary Band
|Folk
|CanCon
|Em Armstrong
|Maybe Probably Never – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Tim & the Glory Boys
|If I Go Missin’ – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Janice Lacy
|Beside You – Single
|New Age
|No
|0-27
|CABBAGEHEAD
|Rock
|Orangeville
|CanCon
|Watty
|A Deux
|Classical
|CanCon
|Dusty Coyote
|More Cowbell – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Alexandre Guilbault
|Le sentier en derive
|Classical
|CanCon
|Chasing the Sunshine
|Merry Go Round
|Rock
|CanCon
|Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy
|Fugue Gnawed from the Scabbed God Cerebrum
|Metal
|CanCon
|The Sensational Country Blues Wonders!
|Music Is Better When You’re Stoned
|Rock
|No
|Brian Sumner
|Remind You (Acoustic) – Single
|Folk
|No
|Alicia Lazaro
|There is no end to anything round
|Jazz
|No
|Ayman Fanous
|Trio – Single
|Jazz
|No
|josy and the mind readers
|can u hear me – Single
|Rock
|No
|Heavy Metal Chess Club
|Discrete Math – Single
|Rock
|No
|How to See Know and Fall
|ECOLOGIES
|Electronic
|No
|LILAC
|Monkfruit – Single
|Pop
|No
|The McKenzies
|I Wanna Eat Sardines (With Yer Mother) – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lewis Turner
|2nd
|Folk
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Alexandre Guilbault – Coralie
Janice Lacy – Beside You
Michael Whalen – A Life I Almost Missed
Shugorei – Boku
Takeshi Nishimoto – Slow Snow
Alicia Lazaro – There Is No End To Anything Round [acceptance]
Radio Duo – LUZ DO AMOR
MEGAFAUNA – YOUR BONES ARE ALWAYS WET
How to See Know and Fall – Catharsius Gorilla
Tanya Tagaq – Expensive Plane Tickets
Bentley Anderson – Approach and Avoidance
Andrew Spice – Sometimes Lukewarm
Dylan Hennessy – Just Slow Down
Ethan Cray – Dublin Sundial
Grey Divorce – urine
Lewis Turner – Cinnamon Days
Imaginary Expedition – Winter Lullaby
The Legendary Ten Seconds – Such Strange Times
Steven Marriott – Fishin’ For Memories
Taze Kozak – Kings n’ Queens
Tim & the Glory Boys – If I Go Missin’
027 – CABBAGEHEAD
LILAC – MonkFruit
josy and the mind readers – can u hear me
Zuffalo – Digging a Hole
The Sensational Country Blues Wonders – Time Isn’t Real
Heavy Metal Chess Club – Discrete Math
Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy – Entombed Within the Infinite Panopticon
The McKenzies – I Wanna Eat Sardines (With Yer Mother)
BUNS – Strange Taste
Emir Cello – The Fall of a Confused Empire
See y’all next time!