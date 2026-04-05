The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #125

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What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

The Legendary Ten Seconds Sci Fi Hi Fi Folk No
BUNS JoyRide Rock CanCon
Imaginary Expedition Winter Lullaby + The Ones Who Are Gone – Single Folk CanCon
Erklen Through the Valley – Single World No
Megafauna YOUR BONES ARE ALWAYS WET – Single Ambient CanCon
Zuffalo Digging a Hole – Single Rock CanCon
Shugorei The Sounds of Uncertain Walls – EP Ambient No
Paper Cap Guns Never Try Again – Single Rock CanCon
Radio Duo Love Songs Jazz No
Taze Kozak Kings ‘n’ Queens – Single Country CanCon
Grey Divorce My Luck Has Changed Folk CanCon
Steven Marriott Fishing for Memories – Single Country CanCon
Andrew Spice Pretty Demons (Remastered 2026) Pop CanCon
The Imaginary Band The Imaginary Band Folk CanCon
Em Armstrong Maybe Probably Never – Single Rock CanCon
Tim & the Glory Boys If I Go Missin’ – Single Country CanCon
Janice Lacy Beside You – Single New Age No
0-27 CABBAGEHEAD Rock Orangeville CanCon
Watty A Deux Classical CanCon
Dusty Coyote More Cowbell – Single Rock CanCon
Alexandre Guilbault Le sentier en derive Classical CanCon
Chasing the Sunshine Merry Go Round Rock CanCon
Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy Fugue Gnawed from the Scabbed God Cerebrum Metal CanCon
The Sensational Country Blues Wonders! Music Is Better When You’re Stoned Rock No
Brian Sumner Remind You (Acoustic) – Single Folk No
Alicia Lazaro There is no end to anything round Jazz No
Ayman Fanous Trio – Single Jazz No
josy and the mind readers can u hear me – Single Rock No
Heavy Metal Chess Club Discrete Math – Single Rock No
How to See Know and Fall ECOLOGIES Electronic No
LILAC Monkfruit – Single Pop No
The McKenzies I Wanna Eat Sardines (With Yer Mother) – Single Rock CanCon
Lewis Turner 2nd Folk No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Alexandre Guilbault – Coralie
Janice Lacy – Beside You
Michael Whalen – A Life I Almost Missed
Shugorei – Boku
Takeshi Nishimoto – Slow Snow
Alicia Lazaro – There Is No End To Anything Round [acceptance]
Radio Duo – LUZ DO AMOR
MEGAFAUNA – YOUR BONES ARE ALWAYS WET
How to See Know and Fall – Catharsius Gorilla
Tanya Tagaq – Expensive Plane Tickets
Bentley Anderson – Approach and Avoidance
Andrew Spice – Sometimes Lukewarm
Dylan Hennessy – Just Slow Down
Ethan Cray – Dublin Sundial
Grey Divorce – urine
Lewis Turner – Cinnamon Days
Imaginary Expedition – Winter Lullaby
The Legendary Ten Seconds – Such Strange Times
Steven Marriott – Fishin’ For Memories
Taze Kozak – Kings n’ Queens
Tim & the Glory Boys – If I Go Missin’
027 – CABBAGEHEAD
LILAC – MonkFruit
josy and the mind readers – can u hear me
Zuffalo – Digging a Hole
The Sensational Country Blues Wonders – Time Isn’t Real
Heavy Metal Chess Club – Discrete Math
Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy – Entombed Within the Infinite Panopticon
The McKenzies – I Wanna Eat Sardines (With Yer Mother)
BUNS – Strange Taste
Emir Cello – The Fall of a Confused Empire

See y’all next time!

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