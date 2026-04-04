Synthetronic 80s – Episode #18 – 2026-04-04

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #18 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:24
|I Go To Pieces (Extended)
|Shooting Party
|06:12
|Oh Girl
|Boy Meets Girl
|10:08
|Kids In America
|Kim Wilde
|13:28
|Dream Girl
|FM
|17:35
|Living On My Own
|Freddie Mercury
|21:09
|Bette Davis Eyes
|Kim Carnes
|24:47
|The Riddle (Extended Riddle)
|Nik Kershaw
|29:34
|That’s Love, That It Is
|Blancmange
|33:50
|How Many (Rivers To Cross)
|Luba
|37:52
|Romantic Traffic
|Spoons
|41:17
|Every Time
|Münchener Freiheit
|45:15
|Funkytown
|Lipps Inc.
|49:06
|The Politics Of Dancing
|Re-Flex
|53:15
|Always On My Mind
|Pet Shop Boys
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm, with a replay Mondays from 12am to 1am.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage