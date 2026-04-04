Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #18 – 2026-04-04

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Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #18 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:24 I Go To Pieces (Extended) Shooting Party
06:12 Oh Girl Boy Meets Girl
10:08 Kids In America Kim Wilde
13:28 Dream Girl FM
17:35 Living On My Own Freddie Mercury
21:09 Bette Davis Eyes Kim Carnes
24:47 The Riddle (Extended Riddle) Nik Kershaw
29:34 That’s Love, That It Is Blancmange
33:50 How Many (Rivers To Cross) Luba
37:52 Romantic Traffic Spoons
41:17 Every Time Münchener Freiheit
45:15 Funkytown Lipps Inc.
49:06 The Politics Of Dancing Re-Flex
53:15 Always On My Mind Pet Shop Boys

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm, with a replay Mondays from 12am to 1am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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