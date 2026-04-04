Shuffle Time #6 — April 3, 2026

Happy Easter everyone! Tonight’s show definitely has nothing to do with Easter. Instead I’ve got avant-garde Brazilian pop, industrial metal, and different flavours of jazz-funk, including from the great anime Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, pictured above.
Recording
Tracks played
- Jeff Beck — “Rollin’ and Tumblin'” (2001)
- Miles Davis — “Maiysha” (1974)
- Ryota Kozuka — “Infernal Tokyo – Underground District” (2013)
- Strapping Young Lad — “All Hail the New Flesh” (1997)
- Yoko Kanno — “Ride on Technology” (2004)
- Cibo Matto — “Flowers” (1999)
- Yukihiro Takahashi — “Connection” (1981)
- Tom Zé — “Identificaçao” (1984)
- Underworld — “Dark Train” (1994)
- Robyn — “Honey” (2018)