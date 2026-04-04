Shuffle Time

Shuffle Time #6 — April 3, 2026

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Happy Easter everyone! Tonight’s show definitely has nothing to do with Easter. Instead I’ve got avant-garde Brazilian pop, industrial metal, and different flavours of jazz-funk, including from the great anime Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, pictured above.

Recording

Tracks played

  • Jeff Beck — “Rollin’ and Tumblin'” (2001)
  • Miles Davis — “Maiysha” (1974)
  • Ryota Kozuka — “Infernal Tokyo – Underground District” (2013)
  • Strapping Young Lad — “All Hail the New Flesh” (1997)
  • Yoko Kanno — “Ride on Technology” (2004)
  • Cibo Matto — “Flowers” (1999)
  • Yukihiro Takahashi — “Connection” (1981)
  • Tom Zé — “Identificaçao” (1984)
  • Underworld — “Dark Train” (1994)
  • Robyn — “Honey” (2018)

 

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