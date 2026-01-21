Exploring AI Music, Shows

Exploring AI Music – Jan 20, 2026

Playlist from Exploring AI Music_Jan 20, 2026

Start Time

Title
0:24 DecEmbers
5:54 Beyond the Eclipse
10:17 Keeper of the Dust
15:35 Quash the Quagmire
20:44 Xenoglossy
25:37 Yore-Mind
30:15 Void Pending
36:51 Give and Take
41:04 Jump the Queue
45:01 Ligniform Sculptor
50:27 Xennial
55:23 Quinte County
58:00 End of show

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://hello.citrus3.com:2020/public/gokazz

Write to me at GolenKazzian@gmail.com.

