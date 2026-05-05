Playlist from Exploring AI Music_May 5, 2026

Start Time Title 0:00 DecEmbers/Spoken Word 1:18 Autoroute 40 6:56 Bank By Wellington 10:35 Chez Nous Autres 15:55 Dirty Thirty 20:11 Endity 25:36 Find Your Way 30:11 Spoken Word 30:59 Go Figure Rugi 35:48 Irrefragable 40:53 Juno Valcraft 46:31 Leaven Seven 51:09 Spoken Word 52:11 Mayne Avenue 57:26 Crossroads

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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