Playlist from Exploring AI Music_May 5, 2026
|
Start Time
|
Title
|0:00
|DecEmbers/Spoken Word
|1:18
|Autoroute 40
|6:56
|Bank By Wellington
|10:35
|Chez Nous Autres
|15:55
|Dirty Thirty
|20:11
|Endity
|25:36
|Find Your Way
|30:11
|Spoken Word
|30:59
|Go Figure Rugi
|35:48
|Irrefragable
|40:53
|Juno Valcraft
|46:31
|Leaven Seven
|51:09
|Spoken Word
|52:11
|Mayne Avenue
|57:26
|Crossroads
My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian
Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.