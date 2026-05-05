Exploring AI Music, Shows

EXPLORING AI MUSIC – May 5, 2026

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Playlist from Exploring AI Music_May 5, 2026

Start Time

Title
0:00 DecEmbers/Spoken Word
1:18 Autoroute 40
6:56 Bank By Wellington
10:35 Chez Nous Autres
15:55 Dirty Thirty
20:11 Endity
25:36 Find Your Way
30:11 Spoken Word
30:59 Go Figure Rugi
35:48 Irrefragable
40:53 Juno Valcraft
46:31 Leaven Seven
51:09 Spoken Word
52:11 Mayne Avenue
57:26 Crossroads

 

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://www.youtube.com/@GolenKazzian

Write to me at GolenKazzian@radiowaterloo.ca.

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