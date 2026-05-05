Radio Nowhere Episode 158, 5/4/26

1:12 Nice to Love You 54-40

5:29 Shapes of Things The Yardbirds

7:53 Crazy Love Van Morrison

10:27 Gold On The Ceiling The Black Keys

14:05 The Line Up Anthony D’Alessandro

19:49 Lately Lera Lynn

23:41 Ride It On Mazzy Star

27:28 She’s A Woman The Beatles

30:23 She’s A Woman Jeff Beck

34:53 Hymn 43 Jethro Tull

38:08 Don’t Get Around Much Anymore Dr. John

41:37 Are You Ready For The Country Neil Young

44:56 Do You Know What I Mean Lee Michaels

48:08 Wild One Teenage Head

50:15 Low Down Tom Waits