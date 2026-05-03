New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #129

What’s up, y’all? First up, here are all of the submissions that I have added to Libretime in the last week:

The KaOwe Stop Playin! – Single R&B No The Uproot Group Remaining Twelve – Single Jazz No Chad Bergeron Standard Road Trip Folk 1 NSFR Track CanCon Via Castello Unsober – Single Rock CanCon Via Castello She’s My Type – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Via Castello Ain’t No Woman – Single Rock CanCon Via Castello Not Your Lover – Single Rock CanCon Drakulas Midnight City Punk No Trivan Abyss of Crawling Shadows – Single Metal No Alexis Martin Ensemble Les Poles Volume 1 Jazz CanCon Bobby Dove Fortune Teller Folk CanCon Sinead X Sanders Them Shadows Country CanCon Pollyfree Found a Little Place – Single Hip Hop CanCon Trevor Tchir What Fools Endure Folk CanCon apaull Gunfactor Electronic CanCon Satellite Birdhouse Some Kind of Armour – Single Folk CanCon Marcelle George Muddy Floors – Single Folk CanCon Jorane Noli Timere Ambient CanCon Ripsey First Person Singularity Rock CanCon Mat Eliott Video Games Pop CanCon Mandy Faye My Friends Jazz CanCon Allen Dobb The Afterlife Sessions Folk CanCon Michael Antelope Cat Crow – Single Folk CanCon Draemus Fall of Ameron Electronic CanCon Julia Mae Stone Road – Single Country CanCon Braden Morley Cognitive Dissonance Alternative Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon/KWCon kpec3 arrival Some Guy Named Paul – Single Religious No Nighthymn Breathe – Single Rock CanCon Howdytoons Megafauna Metal Metal CanCon Mike Gilbar Mike and Brian Gilbar In Concert Folk Originally Recorded in 1996 No Scarlett Macfarlane Sorry – Single Pop No Nicholas Bellerose Waiting – Single Folk CanCon Andrew Vivona It’s Not What You Think Hip Hop CanCon Andrew Vivona NOAI Hip Hop CanCon Brian Sumner Leave It Alone – Single Folk No Julie Neff Trapped – Single Folk CanCon DUST Thoughts of a Falling Man Metal No HighWay Last Call for Rock ‘N’ Roll Rock No Disaster in a Dress Chasing Sunsets Rock CanCon Elyssa Plaza Charm – Single R&B CanCon Buffy Again? – Single Pop No Small Town Sweethearts I Can’t Say No To You – Single Country No Chris Oledude Turning Tables – Single Blues No Chris Oledude We Will Get Through This – Single Blues No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jorane – The Tree

Alexis Martin Ensemble – Les glissement des poles

The Uproot Group – Remaining Twelve

Mandy Faye – Celebrate Over Dinner

Aynan Fanous – Duo With Ned Rothenberg

Kiioto – Butterfly

Web Web – Burning of the Midnight Lamp

Braden Morley – Bend the Bars

Apaull – Gunfactor

DRAEMUS – What Remains

Andrew Vivona – Ill E On Air

The KaOwe – Stop Playin!

Buffy – Again?

Pollyfree – Found a Little Place

Mat Elliott – Video Games

Marcelle George – Muddy Floors

Chad Bergeron – Everything

Trevor Tchir – Summer Country Lady

Mike and Brian Gilbar – Better Days

Michael Antelope – The Cat Crow

Allen Dobb – Rocks to Pick

Nick Bellerose – Waiting

Bobby Dove – Leaving Manitoba

Iron Kingdom – Dreamless Sea

Thunderor – DreamQuest

Howdytoons – Wooly Mammoth Stampede

Trivan – Abyss of Crawling Shadows

Drakulas – GARBAGE STRIKE

Disaster in a Dress – Afraid of Americans

Nighthymn – Breathe

Ripsey – You Have An Upcoming Alarm at 10:00 AM

See y’all next time!