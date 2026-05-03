New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #129

What’s up, y’all? First up, here are all of the submissions that I have added to Libretime in the last week:
|The KaOwe
|Stop Playin! – Single
|R&B
|No
|The Uproot Group
|Remaining Twelve – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Chad Bergeron
|Standard Road Trip
|Folk
|1 NSFR Track
|CanCon
|Via Castello
|Unsober – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Via Castello
|She’s My Type – Single
|Rock
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Via Castello
|Ain’t No Woman – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Via Castello
|Not Your Lover – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Drakulas
|Midnight City
|Punk
|No
|Trivan
|Abyss of Crawling Shadows – Single
|Metal
|No
|Alexis Martin Ensemble
|Les Poles Volume 1
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Bobby Dove
|Fortune Teller
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sinead X Sanders
|Them Shadows
|Country
|CanCon
|Pollyfree
|Found a Little Place – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Trevor Tchir
|What Fools Endure
|Folk
|CanCon
|apaull
|Gunfactor
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Satellite Birdhouse
|Some Kind of Armour – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Marcelle George
|Muddy Floors – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jorane
|Noli Timere
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Ripsey
|First Person Singularity
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mat Eliott
|Video Games
|Pop
|CanCon
|Mandy Faye
|My Friends
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Allen Dobb
|The Afterlife Sessions
|Folk
|CanCon
|Michael Antelope
|Cat Crow – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Draemus
|Fall of Ameron
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Julia Mae Stone
|Road – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Braden Morley
|Cognitive Dissonance
|Alternative
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon/KWCon
|kpec3 arrival
|Some Guy Named Paul – Single
|Religious
|No
|Nighthymn
|Breathe – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Howdytoons
|Megafauna Metal
|Metal
|CanCon
|Mike Gilbar
|Mike and Brian Gilbar In Concert
|Folk
|Originally Recorded in 1996
|No
|Scarlett Macfarlane
|Sorry – Single
|Pop
|No
|Nicholas Bellerose
|Waiting – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Andrew Vivona
|It’s Not What You Think
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Andrew Vivona
|NOAI
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Brian Sumner
|Leave It Alone – Single
|Folk
|No
|Julie Neff
|Trapped – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|DUST
|Thoughts of a Falling Man
|Metal
|No
|HighWay
|Last Call for Rock ‘N’ Roll
|Rock
|No
|Disaster in a Dress
|Chasing Sunsets
|Rock
|CanCon
|Elyssa Plaza
|Charm – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Buffy
|Again? – Single
|Pop
|No
|Small Town Sweethearts
|I Can’t Say No To You – Single
|Country
|No
|Chris Oledude
|Turning Tables – Single
|Blues
|No
|Chris Oledude
|We Will Get Through This – Single
|Blues
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Jorane – The Tree
Alexis Martin Ensemble – Les glissement des poles
The Uproot Group – Remaining Twelve
Mandy Faye – Celebrate Over Dinner
Aynan Fanous – Duo With Ned Rothenberg
Kiioto – Butterfly
Web Web – Burning of the Midnight Lamp
Braden Morley – Bend the Bars
Apaull – Gunfactor
DRAEMUS – What Remains
Andrew Vivona – Ill E On Air
The KaOwe – Stop Playin!
Buffy – Again?
Pollyfree – Found a Little Place
Mat Elliott – Video Games
Marcelle George – Muddy Floors
Chad Bergeron – Everything
Trevor Tchir – Summer Country Lady
Mike and Brian Gilbar – Better Days
Michael Antelope – The Cat Crow
Allen Dobb – Rocks to Pick
Nick Bellerose – Waiting
Bobby Dove – Leaving Manitoba
Iron Kingdom – Dreamless Sea
Thunderor – DreamQuest
Howdytoons – Wooly Mammoth Stampede
Trivan – Abyss of Crawling Shadows
Drakulas – GARBAGE STRIKE
Disaster in a Dress – Afraid of Americans
Nighthymn – Breathe
Ripsey – You Have An Upcoming Alarm at 10:00 AM
See y’all next time!