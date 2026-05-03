The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #129

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What’s up, y’all? First up, here are all of the submissions that I have added to Libretime in the last week:

The KaOwe Stop Playin! – Single R&B No
The Uproot Group Remaining Twelve – Single Jazz No
Chad Bergeron Standard Road Trip Folk 1 NSFR Track CanCon
Via Castello Unsober – Single Rock CanCon
Via Castello She’s My Type – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Via Castello Ain’t No Woman – Single Rock CanCon
Via Castello Not Your Lover – Single Rock CanCon
Drakulas Midnight City Punk No
Trivan Abyss of Crawling Shadows – Single Metal No
Alexis Martin Ensemble Les Poles Volume 1 Jazz CanCon
Bobby Dove Fortune Teller Folk CanCon
Sinead X Sanders Them Shadows Country CanCon
Pollyfree Found a Little Place – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Trevor Tchir What Fools Endure Folk CanCon
apaull Gunfactor Electronic CanCon
Satellite Birdhouse Some Kind of Armour – Single Folk CanCon
Marcelle George Muddy Floors – Single Folk CanCon
Jorane Noli Timere Ambient CanCon
Ripsey First Person Singularity Rock CanCon
Mat Eliott Video Games Pop CanCon
Mandy Faye My Friends Jazz CanCon
Allen Dobb The Afterlife Sessions Folk CanCon
Michael Antelope Cat Crow – Single Folk CanCon
Draemus Fall of Ameron Electronic CanCon
Julia Mae Stone Road – Single Country CanCon
Braden Morley Cognitive Dissonance Alternative Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon/KWCon
kpec3 arrival Some Guy Named Paul – Single Religious No
Nighthymn Breathe – Single Rock CanCon
Howdytoons Megafauna Metal Metal CanCon
Mike Gilbar Mike and Brian Gilbar In Concert Folk Originally Recorded in 1996 No
Scarlett Macfarlane Sorry – Single Pop No
Nicholas Bellerose Waiting – Single Folk CanCon
Andrew Vivona It’s Not What You Think Hip Hop CanCon
Andrew Vivona NOAI Hip Hop CanCon
Brian Sumner Leave It Alone – Single Folk No
Julie Neff Trapped – Single Folk CanCon
DUST Thoughts of a Falling Man Metal No
HighWay Last Call for Rock ‘N’ Roll Rock No
Disaster in a Dress Chasing Sunsets Rock CanCon
Elyssa Plaza Charm – Single R&B CanCon
Buffy Again? – Single Pop No
Small Town Sweethearts I Can’t Say No To You – Single Country No
Chris Oledude Turning Tables – Single Blues No
Chris Oledude We Will Get Through This – Single Blues No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jorane – The Tree
Alexis Martin Ensemble – Les glissement des poles
The Uproot Group – Remaining Twelve
Mandy Faye – Celebrate Over Dinner
Aynan Fanous – Duo With Ned Rothenberg
Kiioto – Butterfly
Web Web – Burning of the Midnight Lamp
Braden Morley – Bend the Bars
Apaull – Gunfactor
DRAEMUS – What Remains
Andrew Vivona – Ill E On Air
The KaOwe – Stop Playin!
Buffy – Again?
Pollyfree – Found a Little Place
Mat Elliott – Video Games
Marcelle George – Muddy Floors
Chad Bergeron – Everything
Trevor Tchir – Summer Country Lady
Mike and Brian Gilbar – Better Days
Michael Antelope – The Cat Crow
Allen Dobb – Rocks to Pick
Nick Bellerose – Waiting
Bobby Dove – Leaving Manitoba
Iron Kingdom – Dreamless Sea
Thunderor – DreamQuest
Howdytoons – Wooly Mammoth Stampede
Trivan – Abyss of Crawling Shadows
Drakulas – GARBAGE STRIKE
Disaster in a Dress – Afraid of Americans
Nighthymn – Breathe
Ripsey – You Have An Upcoming Alarm at 10:00 AM

See y’all next time!

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