Download: Synthetronic 80s – #22 – May 4, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:43 Self Control Laura Branigan 04:38 Echo Beach Martha And The Muffins 08:09 Hello Again The Cars 11:56 Sincere (I Shall Return) Eight Seconds 16:17 Freeway Of Love Aretha Franklin 20:09 Manic Monday Bangles 23:12 Working For The Weekend Loverboy 27:20 If You Leave Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark 31:45 Let Me Go Heaven 17 36:04 Quiet Life Japan 39:53 We Close Our Eyes Go West 43:38 Loverboy Billy Ocean 47:44 Waiting For Heaven (Flemming Dalum Remix Edit) Diviacchi 54:14 She Bop Cyndi Lauper

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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