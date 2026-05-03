Download: Synthetronic 80s – #22 – May 4, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:43
|Self Control
|Laura Branigan
|04:38
|Echo Beach
|Martha And The Muffins
|08:09
|Hello Again
|The Cars
|11:56
|Sincere (I Shall Return)
|Eight Seconds
|16:17
|Freeway Of Love
|Aretha Franklin
|20:09
|Manic Monday
|Bangles
|23:12
|Working For The Weekend
|Loverboy
|27:20
|If You Leave
|Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
|31:45
|Let Me Go
|Heaven 17
|36:04
|Quiet Life
|Japan
|39:53
|We Close Our Eyes
|Go West
|43:38
|Loverboy
|Billy Ocean
|47:44
|Waiting For Heaven (Flemming Dalum Remix Edit)
|Diviacchi
|54:14
|She Bop
|Cyndi Lauper
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage