Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – #22 – May 4, 2026

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Download: Synthetronic 80s – #22 – May 4, 2026 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:43 Self Control Laura Branigan
04:38 Echo Beach Martha And The Muffins
08:09 Hello Again The Cars
11:56 Sincere (I Shall Return) Eight Seconds
16:17 Freeway Of Love Aretha Franklin
20:09 Manic Monday Bangles
23:12 Working For The Weekend Loverboy
27:20 If You Leave Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
31:45 Let Me Go Heaven 17
36:04 Quiet Life Japan
39:53 We Close Our Eyes Go West
43:38 Loverboy Billy Ocean
47:44 Waiting For Heaven (Flemming Dalum Remix Edit) Diviacchi
54:14 She Bop Cyndi Lauper

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM on Sundays at midnight and Mondays from 9am to 10am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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