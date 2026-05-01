Great conversation with Ivason Black on Regime Radio with Yenny and Street Hop: DJ Carmelo on April 30th, 2026. 30 year HIP HOP artist. Ivason Black on Bandcamp and other streaming platforms. We listened to his 2024 Album: INTERNAL MONOLOUGE.
We shared a fundraiser for the emergency in Cuba. If you want to support, e-transfer to VLADIMIRMITCHELLGONZALEZ@GMAIL.COM
Also! Our friends in Manila, The Philliphines: THE THINKERS reintroduced Yanna to us, she is their bassist and back vocalist. Their song Cast & Call followed by: INTERNAL MONOLOGUE album by IVASON BLACK.
Enjoy.