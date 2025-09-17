Exploring AI Music explores new music by Canadian artists that has been produced with the assistance of AI. Words and music must have been composed by a human, and AI must have been used solely for instrumentation/production. Words and music that are written/composed by AI solely on the basis of prompts will be excluded.

Golen Kazzian writes:

I’m a composer who uses AI for instrumentation/production. The growing controversy regarding the use of AI in music requires honest and open dialogue, which I am hoping to generate in this show. Most of all, however, some artists are producing excellent music with the assistance of AI that tends to get lost in all the noise. I would like to start the show with one of my tunes, and end the show with another of my tunes. All the minutes in between will be dedicated to other artists’ music and/or dialogue with artists and/or music biz stakeholders. All that being said, I am open to suggestions. Thank you for your kind consideration.

Exploring AI Music is hosted by Golen Kazzian and airs on CKMS-FM on Tuesdays from 10:00om to 11:00pm.







