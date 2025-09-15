Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 128, 9/13/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/RadioNowhere250913Episode128.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

1:19 Death Letter Cassandra Wilson
5:23 Shine Django Reinhardt
8:19 Rock And Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution AC/DC
12:32 Fixing a Hole The Beatles
15:06 Out Of The Game Rufus Wainwright
19:08 Your Gonna Miss Me 13th Floor Elevators
21:31 Sure ‘Nuff ‘n’ Yes, I Do Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band
23:42 The Death Of Me City And Colour
26:43 Root Beer Rag Billy Joel
31:22 The Bourgeois Blues Ry Cooder
34:41 Bourgeois Blues Taj Mahal
37:20 TVC15 (2016 Remastered Version) David Bowie
42:46 Wrap It Up Sam & Dave
45:13 After the Gold Rush Neil Young
48:57 Got Me Good Lele Danger
51:38 Here Comes Your Man The Pixies

