Radio Nowhere Episode 128, 9/13/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/RadioNowhere250913Episode128.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:19
|Death Letter
|Cassandra Wilson
|5:23
|Shine
|Django Reinhardt
|8:19
|Rock And Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution
|AC/DC
|12:32
|Fixing a Hole
|The Beatles
|15:06
|Out Of The Game
|Rufus Wainwright
|19:08
|Your Gonna Miss Me
|13th Floor Elevators
|21:31
|Sure ‘Nuff ‘n’ Yes, I Do
|Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band
|23:42
|The Death Of Me
|City And Colour
|26:43
|Root Beer Rag
|Billy Joel
|31:22
|The Bourgeois Blues
|Ry Cooder
|34:41
|Bourgeois Blues
|Taj Mahal
|37:20
|TVC15 (2016 Remastered Version)
|David Bowie
|42:46
|Wrap It Up
|Sam & Dave
|45:13
|After the Gold Rush
|Neil Young
|48:57
|Got Me Good
|Lele Danger
|51:38
|Here Comes Your Man
|The Pixies