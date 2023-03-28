From the Void #39 March 28th

Welcome to Episode #39 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

Tonight will feature Mike Patton, Radiohead, NIN, Kaada, Scott Walker, Devin Townsend, Porcupine Tree, Robert Fripp, Theo Travis, Soft Machine, Storm Corrosion, Mikael Akerfeldt and Special Void moment…

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

ALSO!!! I released a new album. Everything, Vol. 3 Spotify, You Tube and Bandcamp or where ever you stream your music!

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!