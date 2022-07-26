From the Void – July 26th

Tonight is the 4th Episode of From the Void – I am going to focus very largely on the Psychedelic Era. The most accessible experimental period of music. You are going to hear Floyd, the Beatles, Zappa, Brainticket, The Soft Machine, Tangerine Dream and of course, Mike Patton. Pull up a chair and lose your mind with me!!!

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!