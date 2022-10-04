From the Void – October 4th 2022

Welcome to Episode 14 of From the Void – CKMS’ Experimental Music Show

In Honor of Truth and Reconciliation I am going to feature aboriginal and indigenous music from around the world.

It will feature Mike Patton as always, Zappa, Deaf by Design, Heilung, Fela Kuti and Dick Dale.

Melt with me in the Void again this week…

Full episodes to enjoy at your leisure https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1–fLGsdUzW5O_9sK_Bzt9fBvBW-GWKBG?usp=sharing

My Music https://deafbydesign.ca/music

See you in the Void!

Subscribe to the Podcast