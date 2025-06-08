Real people. Real problems. Right now.

Hug The Moment cuts through the noise of a distracted culture. It isn’t self-help, and it isn’t spin. It’s a half-hour of real presence, where ordinary guests name what they’ve lost, what they’ve learned, and how they keep showing up. Every episode circles the same truth: peace and meaning can only be met in the moment we live, never in the replay of the past or the projection of the future.

About the host

Douglas Ross is a Waterloo-based writer, spiritual director, and former political candidate known for bridging ideological gaps with candour and care. His life has spanned homelessness, public service, and pastoral accompaniment; he meets guests where they are because he’s been many places himself. Listeners trust his voice because it’s lived, not rehearsed.

Hug the Moment — Thirty minutes a week to stop pretending, slow down, and show up for the only life we have: the one unfolding right now.

Hug The Moment is hosted by Douglas Ross and airs on CKMS-FM on alternate Fridays from 3:30pm to 4:00pm starting 27 June 2025.







