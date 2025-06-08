New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #82

What’s up, y’all? Before getting into it, tomorrow marks the beginning of our 1 week fundraising drive — the goal’s $1000. You ain’t finding any other station that has something like the Horizon Broadening Hour, so if you like what you hear, radiowaterloo.ca/give is the place to go (or just hit the “donate” button to your left!)
Now, onto the usual, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|kpec3 arrival
|jesus saves (2024 version)
|Religious
|No
|The Tralala…
|Free Annie – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Tralala…
|Windblown World – Single
|Rock
|No
|Andy Jake & the Rakes
|I’ll Be Damned – Single
|Country
|No
|Alien Boys
|Live at Rain City Recorders
|Punk
|CanCon
|Spirit Lights
|Spirit Lights
|Ambient
|No
|Spirit Lights
|In Balance
|Ambient
|No
|Jay Williams
|Summer Dreaming – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Working Batterie
|Volume One
|Rock
|No
|Lotus Wright
|Original Songs for Voice and Banjo
|Folk
|CanCon
|Richard Shulman
|Summer Solstice Piano Meditations
|New Age
|No
|Ailu
|Lost in Time – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ailu
|Opposing Forces – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ailu
|The Blood Moon – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ailu
|Dragon Fruit
|Pop
|CanCon
|Amy Rowbottom
|EMMELINE – Single
|Pop
|No
|Amy Rowbottom
|WHERE DID THE LIGHTS GO – Single
|Pop
|No
|Tarzan Grip
|Rocker My Baby- EP
|Rock
|No
|Alina Markina
|Only Then – EP
|New Age
|No
|Armin Basha
|Solar Static – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Anne Drummond
|Modern Standards
|Jazz
|No
|Victoria Staff
|I Still Think You Might – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jay Williams
|Dreaming You Alive – Single
|Electronic
|No
|The Moonsnakes
|Servant of the Groove – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kasei
|Devil Rattlin’ His Chain – Single
|Country
|No
|Andrew Spice
|Rage Stage – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Malia Rogers
|Chameleon – EP
|Folk
|CanCon
|goodheart
|Stuck in a Cloud – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Slighest Clue
|Jamie – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Superstar Crush
|Fire Escape – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kardinal Offishal
|LET EM OUT – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Pretox
|By Now – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Pretox
|Underground – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ricca Razor Sharp
|Gemini Jams
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Psyclo
|Loved
|Pop
|No
|Bleacher Boy
|Chairs and Covers – Single
|Pop
|No
|Gordon Izumi
|Line of Fire – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Naneum
|Dreams Remembered Pt. II
|New Age
|No
|Jill Haley
|Quietude, Music For Shenandoah National Park
|New Age
|No
|1000 Handz
|Electric Island – Ep
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Dimitri Di Alencar
|Cold Reality
|Rock
|No
|Empanadas Ilegales
|Sancocho Trifascio
|Latin
|CanCon
|Suzie Ungerleider
|Among the Evergreens
|Folk
|CanCon
|Heather Feather
|Together
|Children’s Music
|CanCon
|Adrienne Gallant
|Quand on s’aime biex tous les deux – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Urbs & Cutex
|On Our Way
|Hip Hop/Instrumental
|No
|Big Joe Shelton
|Pity Party – Single
|Blues
|No
|Igor Lisul
|Wasted Years
|Rock/Instrumental
|No
|Uncle Trent and Friends
|Legacy
|Country
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Spirit Lights – Forever Flows
Alina Markina – Only Then (Piano and Violin) [feat. Suzanne Lansford]
Richard Shulman – Bells of Summer
Naneum – Awards
Jill Haley – Rose River Falls
Fabia Mantwill Orchestra – Circular
Psyclo – It Don’t Taste The Same
Ailu – Lost in Time
Victoria Staff – I Still Think You Might
Urbs & Cutex – Wherever You Are (feat. T.R.A.C)
Ricca Razor Sharp – 15 Smokes
Armin Basha – Solar Static
1000 Handz – Sunset Highway
DUTE – It’s Never Too Late
Shiny Cote – Daybreak
Bleacher Boy – Chairs and Covers
Alien Boys – Punching Concrete
Excuses Excuses – Paralysis
Testors – Let’s Get Zooed Out
The Tralala… – Free Annie
Tarzan Grip – The Ballad of Albert Herpin
Igor Lisul – Wasted Years
Andy Jake & the Rakes – I’ll Be Damned
Wildfinger – Don’t Tell Me What To Do
Rosalie Moscoe – Love Mother Earth
Heather Feather – Empathy
Jessie Che – Ghosts (Acoustic)
Malia Rogers – I Could Barely Drive
Norine Braun – Just One Night
Suzie Ungerleider – I’m Sorry and You’re Right
Norman Brule – All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name
Kpec3 arrival – Jesus Saves (2024 Version)
See y’all next time!