New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #82

What’s up, y’all? Before getting into it, tomorrow marks the beginning of our 1 week fundraising drive — the goal’s $1000. You ain’t finding any other station that has something like the Horizon Broadening Hour, so if you like what you hear, radiowaterloo.ca/give is the place to go (or just hit the “donate” button to your left!)

Now, onto the usual, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

kpec3 arrival jesus saves (2024 version) Religious No The Tralala… Free Annie – Single Rock No The Tralala… Windblown World – Single Rock No Andy Jake & the Rakes I’ll Be Damned – Single Country No Alien Boys Live at Rain City Recorders Punk CanCon Spirit Lights Spirit Lights Ambient No Spirit Lights In Balance Ambient No Jay Williams Summer Dreaming – Single Electronic No Working Batterie Volume One Rock No Lotus Wright Original Songs for Voice and Banjo Folk CanCon Richard Shulman Summer Solstice Piano Meditations New Age No Ailu Lost in Time – Single Pop CanCon Ailu Opposing Forces – Single Pop CanCon Ailu The Blood Moon – Single Pop CanCon Ailu Dragon Fruit Pop CanCon Amy Rowbottom EMMELINE – Single Pop No Amy Rowbottom WHERE DID THE LIGHTS GO – Single Pop No Tarzan Grip Rocker My Baby- EP Rock No Alina Markina Only Then – EP New Age No Armin Basha Solar Static – Single Electronic No Anne Drummond Modern Standards Jazz No Victoria Staff I Still Think You Might – Single Pop CanCon Jay Williams Dreaming You Alive – Single Electronic No The Moonsnakes Servant of the Groove – Single Rock CanCon Kasei Devil Rattlin’ His Chain – Single Country No Andrew Spice Rage Stage – Single Rock CanCon Malia Rogers Chameleon – EP Folk CanCon goodheart Stuck in a Cloud – Single Rock CanCon Slighest Clue Jamie – Single Rock CanCon Superstar Crush Fire Escape – Single Rock CanCon Kardinal Offishal LET EM OUT – Single Hip Hop CanCon Pretox By Now – Single Rock CanCon Pretox Underground – Single Rock CanCon Ricca Razor Sharp Gemini Jams Hip Hop CanCon Psyclo Loved Pop No Bleacher Boy Chairs and Covers – Single Pop No Gordon Izumi Line of Fire – Single Rock CanCon Naneum Dreams Remembered Pt. II New Age No Jill Haley Quietude, Music For Shenandoah National Park New Age No 1000 Handz Electric Island – Ep Electronic CanCon Dimitri Di Alencar Cold Reality Rock No Empanadas Ilegales Sancocho Trifascio Latin CanCon Suzie Ungerleider Among the Evergreens Folk CanCon Heather Feather Together Children’s Music CanCon Adrienne Gallant Quand on s’aime biex tous les deux – Single Folk CanCon Urbs & Cutex On Our Way Hip Hop/Instrumental No Big Joe Shelton Pity Party – Single Blues No Igor Lisul Wasted Years Rock/Instrumental No Uncle Trent and Friends Legacy Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Spirit Lights – Forever Flows

Alina Markina – Only Then (Piano and Violin) [feat. Suzanne Lansford]

Richard Shulman – Bells of Summer

Naneum – Awards

Jill Haley – Rose River Falls

Fabia Mantwill Orchestra – Circular

Psyclo – It Don’t Taste The Same

Ailu – Lost in Time

Victoria Staff – I Still Think You Might

Urbs & Cutex – Wherever You Are (feat. T.R.A.C)

Ricca Razor Sharp – 15 Smokes

Armin Basha – Solar Static

1000 Handz – Sunset Highway

DUTE – It’s Never Too Late

Shiny Cote – Daybreak

Bleacher Boy – Chairs and Covers

Alien Boys – Punching Concrete

Excuses Excuses – Paralysis

Testors – Let’s Get Zooed Out

The Tralala… – Free Annie

Tarzan Grip – The Ballad of Albert Herpin

Igor Lisul – Wasted Years

Andy Jake & the Rakes – I’ll Be Damned

Wildfinger – Don’t Tell Me What To Do

Rosalie Moscoe – Love Mother Earth

Heather Feather – Empathy

Jessie Che – Ghosts (Acoustic)

Malia Rogers – I Could Barely Drive

Norine Braun – Just One Night

Suzie Ungerleider – I’m Sorry and You’re Right

Norman Brule – All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name

Kpec3 arrival – Jesus Saves (2024 Version)

See y’all next time!