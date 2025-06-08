The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #82

What’s up, y’all? Before getting into it, tomorrow marks the beginning of our 1 week fundraising drive — the goal’s $1000. You ain’t finding any other station that has something like the Horizon Broadening Hour, so if you like what you hear, radiowaterloo.ca/give is the place to go (or just hit the “donate” button to your left!)

Now, onto the usual, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

kpec3 arrival jesus saves (2024 version) Religious No
The Tralala… Free Annie – Single Rock No
The Tralala… Windblown World – Single Rock No
Andy Jake & the Rakes I’ll Be Damned – Single Country No
Alien Boys Live at Rain City Recorders Punk CanCon
Spirit Lights Spirit Lights Ambient No
Spirit Lights In Balance Ambient No
Jay Williams Summer Dreaming – Single Electronic No
Working Batterie Volume One Rock No
Lotus Wright Original Songs for Voice and Banjo Folk CanCon
Richard Shulman Summer Solstice Piano Meditations New Age No
Ailu Lost in Time – Single Pop CanCon
Ailu Opposing Forces – Single Pop CanCon
Ailu The Blood Moon – Single Pop CanCon
Ailu Dragon Fruit Pop CanCon
Amy Rowbottom EMMELINE – Single Pop No
Amy Rowbottom WHERE DID THE LIGHTS GO – Single Pop No
Tarzan Grip Rocker My Baby-  EP Rock No
Alina Markina Only Then – EP New Age No
Armin Basha Solar Static – Single Electronic No
Anne Drummond Modern Standards Jazz No
Victoria Staff I Still Think You Might – Single Pop CanCon
Jay Williams Dreaming You Alive – Single Electronic No
The Moonsnakes Servant of the Groove – Single Rock CanCon
Kasei Devil Rattlin’ His Chain – Single Country No
Andrew Spice Rage Stage – Single Rock CanCon
Malia Rogers Chameleon – EP Folk CanCon
goodheart Stuck in a Cloud – Single Rock CanCon
Slighest Clue Jamie – Single Rock CanCon
Superstar Crush Fire Escape – Single Rock CanCon
Kardinal Offishal LET EM OUT – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Pretox By Now – Single Rock CanCon
Pretox Underground – Single Rock CanCon
Ricca Razor Sharp Gemini Jams Hip Hop CanCon
Psyclo Loved Pop No
Bleacher Boy Chairs and Covers – Single Pop No
Gordon Izumi Line of Fire – Single Rock CanCon
Naneum Dreams Remembered Pt. II New Age No
Jill Haley Quietude, Music For Shenandoah National Park New Age No
1000 Handz Electric Island – Ep Electronic CanCon
Dimitri Di Alencar Cold Reality Rock No
Empanadas Ilegales Sancocho Trifascio Latin CanCon
Suzie Ungerleider Among the Evergreens Folk CanCon
Heather Feather Together Children’s Music CanCon
Adrienne Gallant Quand on s’aime biex tous les deux – Single Folk CanCon
Urbs & Cutex On Our Way Hip Hop/Instrumental No
Big Joe Shelton Pity Party – Single Blues No
Igor Lisul Wasted Years Rock/Instrumental No
Uncle Trent and Friends Legacy Country CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Spirit Lights – Forever Flows
Alina Markina – Only Then (Piano and Violin) [feat. Suzanne Lansford]
Richard Shulman – Bells of Summer
Naneum – Awards
Jill Haley – Rose River Falls
Fabia Mantwill Orchestra – Circular
Psyclo – It Don’t Taste The Same
Ailu – Lost in Time
Victoria Staff – I Still Think You Might
Urbs & Cutex – Wherever You Are (feat. T.R.A.C)
Ricca Razor Sharp – 15 Smokes
Armin Basha – Solar Static
1000 Handz – Sunset Highway
DUTE – It’s Never Too Late
Shiny Cote – Daybreak
Bleacher Boy – Chairs and Covers
Alien Boys – Punching Concrete
Excuses Excuses – Paralysis
Testors – Let’s Get Zooed Out
The Tralala… – Free Annie
Tarzan Grip – The Ballad of Albert Herpin
Igor Lisul – Wasted Years
Andy Jake & the Rakes – I’ll Be Damned
Wildfinger – Don’t Tell Me What To Do
Rosalie Moscoe – Love Mother Earth
Heather Feather – Empathy
Jessie Che – Ghosts (Acoustic)
Malia Rogers – I Could Barely Drive
Norine Braun – Just One Night
Suzie Ungerleider – I’m Sorry and You’re Right
Norman Brule – All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name
Kpec3 arrival – Jesus Saves (2024 Version)

See y’all next time!

