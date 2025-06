On June 21st: PHADY’S MUAY THAI & MUAY LAO FEDERATION PRESENT MUAY LAO FIGHT FIGHTNIGHT 2. In this hour, we got some historical background, as well as cultural significance of Muay Lao / Muay Thai.

Ajarn Phady and Lucky say it best in this interview! Check it out. Tickets via eventbrite for general audience or for VIP, call Phady’s Muay Thai: (519) 584‑5426

*prefights starting at 4 pm.