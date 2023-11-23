LISTEN for Smooth and Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ Saturday November 25, 2023 at 9AM Replay Sunday November 26, 2023 at 4PM

After broadcast on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz

Patrick LambTailgate SINGLE 2023

Inner City Blues BandFussin and Fightin CITY LIMITS 2023

Ten Karat Gold U and Me and Love

🍁Snaggle Track 5 THE LONG SLOG 2016

🍁Anthony FungHero FOURTH 2023

Elsa Nillson Rock Tree Reprise BAND OF PULSES 2023

🍁Allison Au With The Migrations Ensemble Aves Raras MIGRATIONS 2023

🍁Allison Au With The Migrations Ensemble I Dream A World MIGRATIONS 2023

George Saunders LETTERS TO GEORGE 2023

Andrew Krasinlkov Bloody Belly Comb Jelly BLOODY BELL COMB BELLY 2023

🍁Dave Young & Oscar Peterson OP D 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS 2023