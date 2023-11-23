Shows

LISTEN for Smooth and Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ Saturday November 25, 2023 at 9AM Replay Sunday November 26, 2023 at 4PM

After broadcast on SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz
Patrick LambTailgate SINGLE 2023
Inner City Blues BandFussin and Fightin CITY LIMITS 2023
Ten Karat Gold U and Me and Love
🍁Snaggle Track 5 THE LONG SLOG 2016
🍁Anthony FungHero FOURTH 2023
Elsa Nillson Rock Tree Reprise BAND OF PULSES 2023
🍁Allison Au With The Migrations Ensemble Aves Raras MIGRATIONS 2023
🍁Allison Au With The Migrations Ensemble I Dream A World MIGRATIONS 2023
George Saunders LETTERS TO GEORGE 2023
Andrew Krasinlkov Bloody Belly Comb Jelly BLOODY BELL COMB BELLY 2023
🍁Dave Young & Oscar Peterson OP D 40 YEARS OF JUSTIN TIME RECORDS 2023

