The Clean Up Hour, Mix 241

What up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead here with this week’s Clean Up Hour. Tonight is this month’s All Things Considered — if you can’t wait until midnight, or want to hear the unaired part two, check it:
Tracklist:
Part 1
Time & Hope
Walls of Jericho
My Convo
’99 Alive
GotDamnMurdah!
Think Positive
BATHORY MOTIVES (feat. Shawn Kemp)
Mids
Bill Collector
Paragraph of my Life
Solar Plexus
Watermelon & Chicken
Yellow Gold (feat. Michael Millions)
Strange Fruit
I Got Up
Up Up & Away
Balconies
Good Treatment
A Suggestion From Sloppy Seconds
Buttermilk Pancakes
Cigarettes
Sunday
Cold Coffee
Dusk
Power Up
The Ferry Song
Number 15 (feat. Drake)
The Burning Bush
Bummin Bogies
One Last Tidbit
Part 2
Season Premiere
More Crack Please
Outta Control
Walkin Funny
Logistics (feat. Daniel Jones)
Burglars + 1 (feat. E-Skummy, Lil Lee, JR the Great, 5Mics, & Radio B)
Get Down
Let It Go
Nuts on a Biscuit (feat. Daniel Jones)
I was supposed to include Hand on the Plow here but I forgot. My bad y’all, the song’s great, go check it. Been a long day.
Grind (feat. Drake)
Mass Book Burning
Chubby Chaser
The Beast
The Slums
Face in the Wind (feat. Radio B)
Scatterbrain
So What You Sayin
Red Carpet & Velvet Rope
Doobey in the Ashtray 2009
Prideful
All I Need
AM 2 PM (feat. Drake)
Fishin (feat. Michael Millions)
Roads
Radiohead Freestyle (feat. Ricky Ruckus)
Daddy N***a
Jewelz
D.S.L.S
After School with Snaggle Tooth
My Disposition
Mean It
Wandering Star
Sharkfin Soup
Tower in my Palm
Momma Loves Me (freestyle)
At My Best
Credit (Reese Witherspoon)
For #throwbackthursday, let’s go back to November 22, 2019
Tracklist:
Childish Gambino – Move That Dope/Nectel Chrip/Let Your Hair Blow (feat. Young Scooter)
G Perico – All Nighter
Slaughterhouse – RNS
Trouble – Back after Back
EarlWolf – Orange Juice
JPEGMAFIA – DOTS FREESTYLE REMIX (feat. Buzzy Lee & Abdu Ali)
Casey Veggies – I Be Over Shxt
DJ Quik, Suga Free & Dom Kennedy – Life Jacket
Guapdad 4000, Chance the Rapper & Charlie Wilson – Gucci Pajamas
Hamza & Ramriddlz – Eldorado
JID & TI – Ladies, Ladies, Ladies
Kanye West, Raekwon, Swizz Beatz & Charlie Wilson – Lord, Lord, Lord
Jesse James Solomon – they don’t love you
Earl Sweatshirt – Solace
See y’all on Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour! And shoutout everyone who donated to CKMS’s fundraising drive.