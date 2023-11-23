The Clean Up Hour, Mix 241

What up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead here with this week’s Clean Up Hour. Tonight is this month’s All Things Considered — if you can’t wait until midnight, or want to hear the unaired part two, check it:

Tracklist:

Part 1

Time & Hope

Walls of Jericho

My Convo

’99 Alive

GotDamnMurdah!

Think Positive

BATHORY MOTIVES (feat. Shawn Kemp)

Mids

Bill Collector

Paragraph of my Life

Solar Plexus

Watermelon & Chicken

Yellow Gold (feat. Michael Millions)

Strange Fruit

I Got Up

Up Up & Away

Balconies

Good Treatment

A Suggestion From Sloppy Seconds

Buttermilk Pancakes

Cigarettes

Sunday

Cold Coffee

Dusk

Power Up

The Ferry Song

Number 15 (feat. Drake)

The Burning Bush

Bummin Bogies

One Last Tidbit

Part 2

Season Premiere

More Crack Please

Outta Control

Walkin Funny

Logistics (feat. Daniel Jones)

Burglars + 1 (feat. E-Skummy, Lil Lee, JR the Great, 5Mics, & Radio B)

Get Down

Let It Go

Nuts on a Biscuit (feat. Daniel Jones)

I was supposed to include Hand on the Plow here but I forgot. My bad y’all, the song’s great, go check it. Been a long day.

Grind (feat. Drake)

Mass Book Burning

Chubby Chaser

The Beast

The Slums

Face in the Wind (feat. Radio B)

Scatterbrain

So What You Sayin

Red Carpet & Velvet Rope

Doobey in the Ashtray 2009

Prideful

All I Need

AM 2 PM (feat. Drake)

Fishin (feat. Michael Millions)

Roads

Radiohead Freestyle (feat. Ricky Ruckus)

Daddy N***a

Jewelz

D.S.L.S

After School with Snaggle Tooth

My Disposition

Mean It

Wandering Star

Sharkfin Soup

Tower in my Palm

Momma Loves Me (freestyle)

At My Best

Credit (Reese Witherspoon)

For #throwbackthursday, let’s go back to November 22, 2019

Tracklist:

Childish Gambino – Move That Dope/Nectel Chrip/Let Your Hair Blow (feat. Young Scooter)

G Perico – All Nighter

Slaughterhouse – RNS

Trouble – Back after Back

EarlWolf – Orange Juice

JPEGMAFIA – DOTS FREESTYLE REMIX (feat. Buzzy Lee & Abdu Ali)

Casey Veggies – I Be Over Shxt

DJ Quik, Suga Free & Dom Kennedy – Life Jacket

Guapdad 4000, Chance the Rapper & Charlie Wilson – Gucci Pajamas

Hamza & Ramriddlz – Eldorado

JID & TI – Ladies, Ladies, Ladies

Kanye West, Raekwon, Swizz Beatz & Charlie Wilson – Lord, Lord, Lord

Jesse James Solomon – they don’t love you

Earl Sweatshirt – Solace

See y’all on Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour! And shoutout everyone who donated to CKMS’s fundraising drive.