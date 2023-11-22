Through the Static Episode 19 – 22/11/23

A chill and laid-back evening with laid-back tunes spanning decades and genres. Whether you want neo-psychedelia, classic hip-hop, or indie deep dives we’ve got it here for you! Grab something cozy and check it out.
- The River – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- On the Run – Fat Night
- Doo Wop (That Thing) – Ms Lauryn Hill
- Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey (Medley) – Paul McCartney
- 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover – Paul Simon
- Derdimi Dökersem – Altin Gün
- Everyone You Touch – Shearwater
- High Horse – Kasey Musgraves
- Guinesses – MF Doom
- Be My Fire – The Blue Stones
https://radiowaterloo.ca/category/through-the-static/feed/?tag=podcast