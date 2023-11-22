Shows, Through The Static

Through the Static Episode 19 – 22/11/23

Leave a comment

A chill and laid-back evening with laid-back tunes spanning decades and genres. Whether you want neo-psychedelia, classic hip-hop, or indie deep dives we’ve got it here for you! Grab something cozy and check it out.

  • The River – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
  • On the Run – Fat Night
  • Doo Wop (That Thing) – Ms Lauryn Hill
  • Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey (Medley) – Paul McCartney
  • 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover – Paul Simon
  • Derdimi Dökersem – Altin Gün
  • Everyone You Touch – Shearwater
  • High Horse – Kasey Musgraves
  • Guinesses – MF Doom
  • Be My Fire – The Blue Stones

https://radiowaterloo.ca/category/through-the-static/feed/?tag=podcast

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.