Through the Static Episode 19 – 22/11/23

A chill and laid-back evening with laid-back tunes spanning decades and genres. Whether you want neo-psychedelia, classic hip-hop, or indie deep dives we’ve got it here for you! Grab something cozy and check it out.

The River – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

On the Run – Fat Night

Doo Wop (That Thing) – Ms Lauryn Hill

Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey (Medley) – Paul McCartney

50 Ways to Leave Your Lover – Paul Simon

Derdimi Dökersem – Altin Gün

Everyone You Touch – Shearwater

High Horse – Kasey Musgraves

Guinesses – MF Doom

Be My Fire – The Blue Stones

