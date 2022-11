A week or two ago we did our first listen to the newly released Limblifter album. We made a scary discovery during the listening party that this could be the last Limblifter album. Maybe we interpreted the wording wrong. Join us, take a listen to this album. Give it a purchase – We were right, it is fantastic!

