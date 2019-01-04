The Lost Indie City “SPACE” setlist Jan 4 2019

The Only Ones – Another Girl Another Planet

Peter Schilling – Major Tom

Pukka Orchestra – Might as well be on Mars

Stephen Stanley Band – Jimmy & The Moon

Neko Case – I-Wish I Was the Moon

Stars – No One is Lost

Radiohead – Subterranean Homesick Alien

David Bowie – Space Oddity

Biff Naked – Spaceman

Inspiral Carpets – Saturn 5

Beastie Boys – Intergalactic

Covenant – Dead Stars

Kaiser Chiefs – Man on Mars

B.N.L. W/ Chris Hadfield – I.S.S.

Erasure – Star

Sisters of Mercy – Black Planet

The Rezillos – Flying Saucer Attack

Devo – Space Junk

Pixies – Planet Sound

Dead Milkman – Rocketship

AIR – Venus

The Church – Under the Milky Way

Spiritualized – Ladies & Gentlemen We are floating in Space

The Beloved – Spacemen

Monty Python – Galaxy Song

The Monks – Skylab