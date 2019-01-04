The Lost Indie City “SPACE” setlist Jan 4 2019
The Only Ones – Another Girl Another Planet
Peter Schilling – Major Tom
Pukka Orchestra – Might as well be on Mars
Stephen Stanley Band – Jimmy & The Moon
Neko Case – I-Wish I Was the Moon
Stars – No One is Lost
Radiohead – Subterranean Homesick Alien
David Bowie – Space Oddity
Biff Naked – Spaceman
Inspiral Carpets – Saturn 5
Beastie Boys – Intergalactic
Covenant – Dead Stars
Kaiser Chiefs – Man on Mars
B.N.L. W/ Chris Hadfield – I.S.S.
Erasure – Star
Sisters of Mercy – Black Planet
The Rezillos – Flying Saucer Attack
Devo – Space Junk
Pixies – Planet Sound
Dead Milkman – Rocketship
AIR – Venus
The Church – Under the Milky Way
Spiritualized – Ladies & Gentlemen We are floating in Space
The Beloved – Spacemen
Monty Python – Galaxy Song
The Monks – Skylab