episode 239 agriculture show jan 1 2019

Gord Grant and Mark Reusser are in the studio today, the first day of 2019. The Agriculture Show has been on the air since Jan 2012. Gord and Mark were the first guests, and have returned every year for each new season. Our playlist:
- Up Above My Head by Sister Rosetta Thorpe
- Bringing In The New Year by Charlie Brown
- Boulder to Birmingham by Emmy Lou Harris
- Fruitcake by The Superions
- Wild Horses by The Flying Burrito Brothers
- Back Door Santa by B.B.King
Right Click Here to Save The Podcast