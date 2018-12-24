So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 24, 2018

- The Rolling Stones, Anyway You Look At It
- The Rolling Stones, Congratulations
- The Rolling Stones, Dangerous Beauty
- The Rolling Stones, Down In The Hole
- The Beatles, And Your Bird Can Sing
- The Beatles, Baby You’re A Rich Man
- The Beatles, Because
- The Beatles, Dear Prudence
- Deep Purple, Comin’ Home
- Deep Purple, Fingers To The Bone
- Deep Purple, Fools
- Deep Purple, Lay Down, Stay Down
- Led Zeppelin, Ten Years Gone
- Led Zeppelin, The Battle Of Evermore
- Led Zeppelin, The Lemon Song
- Led Zeppelin, The Rain Song
- Jethro Tull, Budapest
- Jethro Tull, No Lullaby
- Jethro Tull, Reasons For Waiting
- Jethro Tull, Farm On The Freeway
- Pink Floyd, Dogs
- Pink Floyd, Signs Of Life