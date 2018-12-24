So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 24, 2018

  1. The Rolling Stones, Anyway You Look At It
  2. The Rolling Stones, Congratulations
  3. The Rolling Stones, Dangerous Beauty
  4. The Rolling Stones, Down In The Hole
  5. The Beatles, And Your Bird Can Sing
  6. The Beatles, Baby You’re A Rich Man
  7. The Beatles, Because
  8. The Beatles, Dear Prudence
  9. Deep Purple, Comin’ Home
  10. Deep Purple, Fingers To The Bone
  11. Deep Purple, Fools
  12. Deep Purple, Lay Down, Stay Down
  13. Led Zeppelin, Ten Years Gone
  14. Led Zeppelin, The Battle Of Evermore
  15. Led Zeppelin, The Lemon Song
  16. Led Zeppelin, The Rain Song
  17. Jethro Tull, Budapest
  18. Jethro Tull, No Lullaby
  19. Jethro Tull, Reasons For Waiting
  20. Jethro Tull, Farm On The Freeway
  21. Pink Floyd, Dogs
  22. Pink Floyd, Signs Of Life

