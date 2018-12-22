The Lost Indie City “1995” setlist

The Lost Indie City “1995” set list

Black Grape – In the Name of the Father

Pulp – Common People

Underworld – Born Slippy

Tricky – Black Steel

Rheostatics – Introducing Happiness

The Waltons – End of the World

SOTW – Tell Me What I Think

The Super Friendz – 10lbs

Blur – The Universal

Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger

Elastica – Stutter

Cast – Sandstorm

POTUSA – Kitty

Weezer- Say it Ain’t So

The Hip – Nautical Disaster

Garbage – Queer

Rancid – Ruby Soho

Raggadeath – One Life

Headstones – Hindsight

Smashing Pumpkins – Here is no Why

Folk Implosion – Natural One

The Cardigans – Fine

Matthew Sweet – Sick of Myself

The Rentals – Friends of P

Leftfield – Open Up

KMFDM – Juke Joint Jezebel

Whale – Hobo Humpin Slobo Babe