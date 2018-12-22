The Lost Indie City “1995” setlist

The Lost Indie City “1995” set list
Black Grape – In the Name of the Father
Pulp – Common People
Underworld – Born Slippy
Tricky – Black Steel
Rheostatics – Introducing Happiness
The Waltons – End of the World
SOTW – Tell Me What I Think
The Super Friendz – 10lbs
Blur – The Universal
Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger
Elastica – Stutter
Cast – Sandstorm
POTUSA – Kitty
Weezer- Say it Ain’t So
The Hip – Nautical Disaster
Garbage – Queer
Rancid – Ruby Soho
Raggadeath – One Life
Headstones – Hindsight
Smashing Pumpkins – Here is no Why
Folk Implosion – Natural One
The Cardigans – Fine
Matthew Sweet – Sick of Myself
The Rentals – Friends of P
Leftfield – Open Up
KMFDM – Juke Joint Jezebel
Whale – Hobo Humpin Slobo Babe