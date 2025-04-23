Kathleen Dueck, United Party of Canada candidate for Kitchener South — Hespeler came into the CKMS-FM studio for “Meet The Candidate” on Wednesday 23 April 2025. She was accompanied by Margaretha Dyck, United Party candidate for Kitchener Centre.
- Party: United Party of Canada (UP)
- Email: kcorks@gmail.com
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kathleen.dueck
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/k.a_t.h_y.d/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kathy-dueck-0ab82726/
Podcast
Download: kathleen-dueck-united-party-candidate-for-kitchener-south-hespeler.mp3, 20 MBytes.
Video
YouTube: Meet The Candidate: Kathleen Dueck, United Party candidate for Kitchener South — Hespeler
The views expressed in this program are not necessarily those of the Radio Waterloo Board of Directors, volunteers, sponsors, or advertisers.
All candidates in Waterloo Region were invited by e-mail, the party’s online contact form, or on social media. Some have declined to participate, others have not responded.
The candidate’s presentation, the podcast, and the show notes are Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. You are free to use this material, as long as you provide credit and a link back to this page.
The theme music used in Meet The Candidate is Falling Sky by Jason Shaw of AudionautiX.com and used under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.