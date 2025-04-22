Ethan Russell, Green Party candidate for Kitchener South — Hespeler came into the CKMS-FM studio for “Meet The Candidate” on Tuesday April 2025.
- Party: Green Party of Canada
- Website: https://www.greenparty.ca/en/candidate/ethan-russell https://ethanrussell003.wixsite.com/ethan-russell-elep
- Email: ethan.russell@greenparty.ca ethanrussell003@gmail.com
- Phone: +1-519-590-8426
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ethan.russell.39108297
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/russell_4_ksh/ https://www.instagram.com/ethan_russell003/
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ghostfinner1953
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ethan-russell-0b94b71b0/
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/ghost_finner
Podcast
Download: ethan-russell-green-party-candidate-for-kitchener-south-hespeler.mp3, 20 MBytes.
Video
YouTube: Meet The Candidate: Ethan Russell, Green Party candidate for Kitchener South — Hespeler
