NO CRAP RADIO REBLAST VER. 3.11 APR. 22/25 9PM

A short blues set, a great big love and Talking Heads. What more could you want!

Lots of live tracks tonight. A euro only release of some REM and a live track from Elvis Costello recorded at the Elmo.

Try to think of listening to no crap as being a course in musicology. When you challenge yourself to study it you force yourself to grow. Music is the oldest continuous form of language. The beat of the drum through the primordial night to 360 degree 3D sound through headsets. It has been with us always. A gift of god…

This weeks movie Fahrenheit 451. The original from 1966. Brilliantly shot and a great story. Not so great acting or character development. Dark dystopian aspects of social control that we see happening right now. (They are taking hundreds of books out of libraries and schools in America.) Bradbury was essentially a futurist and he along with Harlan Ellison and Philip K. Dick showed us the reality of now. You can’t say you weren’t warned.

Ten percent of the jobs in Korea are now done by Robots.

Kimmy K just got the first Optimus companion robot. Saw some pictures of this thing getting into a car and making heart gestures with his metal fingers.

Now I’m scared.

The Dropkick Murphy’s for some truth and some punky type stuff to get you dancing.

This weeks web site. https://www.wikiart.org. A fantastic data base of 20th century art. Most of the work is never seen.

send tough poetry in a mp3 and I ‘ll try to get it on the air. The time for Mercy has passed. Panic runs Riot and there are no excuses left.

“In the street of the sky night walks scattering poems”. e e cummings

elvis costello-radio live

clash-i fought the law

pil-public image

r hell-blank generation

animals-I Ain’t Got You

mainline-shes alright

doors-been down

beatles-yer blues

fleetwood mac-big love

rem-losing my religion

hip-the wherewithal

j cash-hurt

n cave-the one that

j cale-hallelujah

nico-the fairest of the seasons

jimmy cliff-mystery babylon

anthony b-sufferin man

toots maytals-in the ghetto

p tosh-walk and don’t look back

j winter-black cat bone

mississippi fred mcdowell-dust my broom

j cotton-buried alive

shirts vs skins-heavens just

bernays propaganda-safe left

subways-shake! shake!

bad religion-punk rock song

dropkick murphys-the gauntlet

broadcast zero-i don’t care

peter gabriel-games without frontiers

talking heads-seen and not seen

bowie-abdulmajid

empty quarter-resurect

Karma is real. pj

