Kevin Dupuis, People’s Party of Canada candidate for Kitchener — Conestoga came into the CKMS-FM studio for “Meet The Candidate” on Monday 21 April 2025.
- Party: People’s Party of Canada
- Website: https://kevindupuis.com/ https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/candidate/kevin-dupuis https://kwcgppc.ca/our-ridings/kitchener-conestoga/
- Email: kevin.dupuis@teamppc.ca Kevin@KevinDupuis.com
- Phone: +1-519-669-0480
- Twitter(X): https://x.com/KevinDupuisPPC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KevinDupuisPPC/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KevinDupuisPPC/
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kevinforkitchener-conestog5894
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevindupuisppc/
Podcast
Download: kevin-dupuis-ppc-candidate-for-kitchener-conestoga.mp3, 22 MBytes.
Video
YouTube: Meet The Candidate: Kevin Dupuis, PPC candidate for Kitchener — Conestoga
