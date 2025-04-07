Randall Williams, the People’s Party of Canada candidate for Kitchener South — Hespeler, came into the studio on Monday 7 April 2025 to talk to the voters. He was accompanied by Kevin Dupuis, PPC candidate for Kitchener — Conestoga.
- Party: People’s Party of Canada
- Website: https://randywilliamsppc.ca/ https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/candidate/randy-williams
- Email: randy.williams@teamppc.ca
- Twitter(X): https://x.com/RandallJWi49145
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/100030325054982
Podcast
Download: meet-the-candidate-randall-williams-ppc-candidate-for-kitchener-south-hespeler.mp3, 22 MBytes.
Video
YouTube: Meet The Candidate: Randall Williams, PPC candidate for Kitchener South — Hespeler
