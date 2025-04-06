The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #73

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? Like we always do about this time, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Robbie Harte The In Between – Single Country CanCon
Rita di Ghent Signs of Spring in my Neighbourhood – Single Jazz CanCon
Def Shade This Country – Single Pop CanCon
Zoe Twist Closer – Single Pop CanCon
The Orchids The Orchids Punk CanCon
J Scope Welcome Home Pop CanCon
MOONBEAN MOONTUNES – EP Electronic CanCon
Jeff Vidov New York I’m Coming to You – Single Rock CanCon
Lazy Legs Tower Rock No
Satellite Birdhouse Sin City – Single Folk CanCon
The Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet Impact Jazz CanCon
Joe H Henry Real Things – EP Folk CanCon
Quote the Raven Tell Me, Tell Me – Single Folk CanCon
Rachel Kane Holler at the Wind Folk CanCon
Dead Hazards Saline Alternative No
The Bablers Like the First Time Rock No
Tom Ongaro WHAT’S IN THE BOX – Single Punk CanCon
Ian James Bain Come & Gone – Single Country Guelph CanCon
King Ludd Trouble – Single Punk CanCon
Virginia to Vegas heaven tonight – Single Pop CanCon
Lyubov Kay should run – Single Pop No
Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen Cast a Line – Single Folk CanCon
Ian North Malahat – Single Folk/Instrumental CanCon
Newbridge Past Live Rock CanCon
Total Fucking Darkness Take It Easy – Single Dance CanCon
Henry Taylor SWEET THUNDER! Folk CanCon/KWCon
Taegen Domstad Ghost – Single Country CanCon
Cedar Roots Joy in the Little Things – Single Folk CanCon
Mark Thackway Twisted – EP Country CanCon
Heru the First Son Intergalactic Supervillain Freestyle – Single Hip Hop No
Tonight Only The Mixtapes, Vol. 1 (Arcade Social) Pop No
Brian Baggett Travel Past the Aftermath Ambient CanCon
Mark Veldhoven Traitors – Single Rock CanCon
Nimrawd Unlikely but Not Impossible Electronic CanCon
You Might Be Sleeping All Things Must Grow – Single Rock Guelph CanCon
Sundowner Work Dream Punk CanCon
Spirit ‘N’ Jazz Can You See…? Jazz No
Spirit ‘N’ Jazz Miss Information – Single Jazz No
Spirit ‘N’ Jazz Turn Around – Single Jazz No
Spirit ‘N’ Jazz Where Are You…? Jazz No
Way to Blue VOICES OF DARKNESS Alternative No
Johanna Linnea Jakobsson Work – Single Jazz No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Raphael Groten – Stillness
Don Latarski – All Is Now
Brian Baggett – Adrift
The Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet – The Cup Bearers
Rita di Ghent – Signs of Spring in My Neighbourhood
Spirit ‘N’ Jazz – Miss Information
Henry Taylor – YOU’RE A PERFECT DAY
Satellite Birdhouse – Sin City
Edgar Hurley – The Worker
Wreckless Harbour – Don’t Burn the Dream
Ian James Bain – Come & Gone
Joe H Henry – Bad Dude
Gareth Inkster – Ode (for Elliott Smith)
Robbie Harte – The In Between
Tom Ongaro – WHAT’S IN THE BOX
The Orchids – Green Fuzz
Sundowner – “It’s Our Policy”
Lazy Legs – Daydream
Noam Peri – Darling, I Would
John Flanagan – Straight Face
Honey Trap – Saints & Sinners
Sivell – Where is the World Going to?
You Might Be Sleeping – All Things Must Grow
Zoe Twist – Closer
Coco Rose – Ambulance
MOONBEAN – The Beginning
Four80East – Straight On Till Sunrise
Monotronic – Different Worlds
Lee Rosevere – Float (part 6)
Nimrawd – Wide-Awake Orange
Blue Pilot – Old one (kennedyfeb20)

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.