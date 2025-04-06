New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #73

What’s up, y’all? Like we always do about this time, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Robbie Harte The In Between – Single Country CanCon Rita di Ghent Signs of Spring in my Neighbourhood – Single Jazz CanCon Def Shade This Country – Single Pop CanCon Zoe Twist Closer – Single Pop CanCon The Orchids The Orchids Punk CanCon J Scope Welcome Home Pop CanCon MOONBEAN MOONTUNES – EP Electronic CanCon Jeff Vidov New York I’m Coming to You – Single Rock CanCon Lazy Legs Tower Rock No Satellite Birdhouse Sin City – Single Folk CanCon The Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet Impact Jazz CanCon Joe H Henry Real Things – EP Folk CanCon Quote the Raven Tell Me, Tell Me – Single Folk CanCon Rachel Kane Holler at the Wind Folk CanCon Dead Hazards Saline Alternative No The Bablers Like the First Time Rock No Tom Ongaro WHAT’S IN THE BOX – Single Punk CanCon Ian James Bain Come & Gone – Single Country Guelph CanCon King Ludd Trouble – Single Punk CanCon Virginia to Vegas heaven tonight – Single Pop CanCon Lyubov Kay should run – Single Pop No Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen Cast a Line – Single Folk CanCon Ian North Malahat – Single Folk/Instrumental CanCon Newbridge Past Live Rock CanCon Total Fucking Darkness Take It Easy – Single Dance CanCon Henry Taylor SWEET THUNDER! Folk CanCon/KWCon Taegen Domstad Ghost – Single Country CanCon Cedar Roots Joy in the Little Things – Single Folk CanCon Mark Thackway Twisted – EP Country CanCon Heru the First Son Intergalactic Supervillain Freestyle – Single Hip Hop No Tonight Only The Mixtapes, Vol. 1 (Arcade Social) Pop No Brian Baggett Travel Past the Aftermath Ambient CanCon Mark Veldhoven Traitors – Single Rock CanCon Nimrawd Unlikely but Not Impossible Electronic CanCon You Might Be Sleeping All Things Must Grow – Single Rock Guelph CanCon Sundowner Work Dream Punk CanCon Spirit ‘N’ Jazz Can You See…? Jazz No Spirit ‘N’ Jazz Miss Information – Single Jazz No Spirit ‘N’ Jazz Turn Around – Single Jazz No Spirit ‘N’ Jazz Where Are You…? Jazz No Way to Blue VOICES OF DARKNESS Alternative No Johanna Linnea Jakobsson Work – Single Jazz No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Raphael Groten – Stillness

Don Latarski – All Is Now

Brian Baggett – Adrift

The Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet – The Cup Bearers

Rita di Ghent – Signs of Spring in My Neighbourhood

Spirit ‘N’ Jazz – Miss Information

Henry Taylor – YOU’RE A PERFECT DAY

Satellite Birdhouse – Sin City

Edgar Hurley – The Worker

Wreckless Harbour – Don’t Burn the Dream

Ian James Bain – Come & Gone

Joe H Henry – Bad Dude

Gareth Inkster – Ode (for Elliott Smith)

Robbie Harte – The In Between

Tom Ongaro – WHAT’S IN THE BOX

The Orchids – Green Fuzz

Sundowner – “It’s Our Policy”

Lazy Legs – Daydream

Noam Peri – Darling, I Would

John Flanagan – Straight Face

Honey Trap – Saints & Sinners

Sivell – Where is the World Going to?

You Might Be Sleeping – All Things Must Grow

Zoe Twist – Closer

Coco Rose – Ambulance

MOONBEAN – The Beginning

Four80East – Straight On Till Sunrise

Monotronic – Different Worlds

Lee Rosevere – Float (part 6)

Nimrawd – Wide-Awake Orange

Blue Pilot – Old one (kennedyfeb20)

See y’all next time!