New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #73

What’s up, y’all? Like we always do about this time, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Robbie Harte
|The In Between – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Rita di Ghent
|Signs of Spring in my Neighbourhood – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Def Shade
|This Country – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Zoe Twist
|Closer – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Orchids
|The Orchids
|Punk
|CanCon
|J Scope
|Welcome Home
|Pop
|CanCon
|MOONBEAN
|MOONTUNES – EP
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Jeff Vidov
|New York I’m Coming to You – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lazy Legs
|Tower
|Rock
|No
|Satellite Birdhouse
|Sin City – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet
|Impact
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Joe H Henry
|Real Things – EP
|Folk
|CanCon
|Quote the Raven
|Tell Me, Tell Me – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Rachel Kane
|Holler at the Wind
|Folk
|CanCon
|Dead Hazards
|Saline
|Alternative
|No
|The Bablers
|Like the First Time
|Rock
|No
|Tom Ongaro
|WHAT’S IN THE BOX – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Ian James Bain
|Come & Gone – Single
|Country
|Guelph
|CanCon
|King Ludd
|Trouble – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Virginia to Vegas
|heaven tonight – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Lyubov Kay
|should run – Single
|Pop
|No
|Robert Thomas and the Sessionmen
|Cast a Line – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ian North
|Malahat – Single
|Folk/Instrumental
|CanCon
|Newbridge
|Past Live
|Rock
|CanCon
|Total Fucking Darkness
|Take It Easy – Single
|Dance
|CanCon
|Henry Taylor
|SWEET THUNDER!
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Taegen Domstad
|Ghost – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Cedar Roots
|Joy in the Little Things – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Mark Thackway
|Twisted – EP
|Country
|CanCon
|Heru the First Son
|Intergalactic Supervillain Freestyle – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Tonight Only
|The Mixtapes, Vol. 1 (Arcade Social)
|Pop
|No
|Brian Baggett
|Travel Past the Aftermath
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Mark Veldhoven
|Traitors – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Nimrawd
|Unlikely but Not Impossible
|Electronic
|CanCon
|You Might Be Sleeping
|All Things Must Grow – Single
|Rock
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Sundowner
|Work Dream
|Punk
|CanCon
|Spirit ‘N’ Jazz
|Can You See…?
|Jazz
|No
|Spirit ‘N’ Jazz
|Miss Information – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Spirit ‘N’ Jazz
|Turn Around – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Spirit ‘N’ Jazz
|Where Are You…?
|Jazz
|No
|Way to Blue
|VOICES OF DARKNESS
|Alternative
|No
|Johanna Linnea Jakobsson
|Work – Single
|Jazz
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Raphael Groten – Stillness
Don Latarski – All Is Now
Brian Baggett – Adrift
The Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet – The Cup Bearers
Rita di Ghent – Signs of Spring in My Neighbourhood
Spirit ‘N’ Jazz – Miss Information
Henry Taylor – YOU’RE A PERFECT DAY
Satellite Birdhouse – Sin City
Edgar Hurley – The Worker
Wreckless Harbour – Don’t Burn the Dream
Ian James Bain – Come & Gone
Joe H Henry – Bad Dude
Gareth Inkster – Ode (for Elliott Smith)
Robbie Harte – The In Between
Tom Ongaro – WHAT’S IN THE BOX
The Orchids – Green Fuzz
Sundowner – “It’s Our Policy”
Lazy Legs – Daydream
Noam Peri – Darling, I Would
John Flanagan – Straight Face
Honey Trap – Saints & Sinners
Sivell – Where is the World Going to?
You Might Be Sleeping – All Things Must Grow
Zoe Twist – Closer
Coco Rose – Ambulance
MOONBEAN – The Beginning
Four80East – Straight On Till Sunrise
Monotronic – Different Worlds
Lee Rosevere – Float (part 6)
Nimrawd – Wide-Awake Orange
Blue Pilot – Old one (kennedyfeb20)
See y’all next time!