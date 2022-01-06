In 2019, She Is Your Neighbour was launched in the form of a blog series and social media campaign. Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region (WSCWR) asked community leaders to share their perspectives on domestic violence and explain why they are invested in ending it. These community leaders became ambassadors of the She Is Your Neighbour project. Together, WCSWR and these leaders explored different types of abuse and challenged the misconception that domestic violence refers only to physical violence. Many ambassadors shared stories of emotional, psychological, and financial violence that they have witnessed or experienced. In fall 2020, the She Is Your Neighbour podcast was released! In the podcast, WCSWR takes a deep dive into domestic violence. Through thought-provoking discussions WCSWR addresses hard topics like domestic violence and the drug trade, violence against Indigenous women and girls, challenges for transgender youth seeking support, and more. Season Two was produced in 2021. Throughout this season, we build on topics we explored in Season One and fill in the blanks by covering new topic areas. Join us as we explore the realities and complexities of domestic violence. Our goal is to increase awareness and understanding of domestic violence through thought-provoking discussions, highlighting groups who are disproportionately impacted. We all have a role to play in ending domestic violence.

She Is Your Neighbour is hosted by Jenna Mayne.

She Is Your Neighbour Season Two airs every other Wednesday at 12:01pm–1:00pm from 26 January 2022 to 1 June 2022.

What Next?



WCSWR encourages you to get involved! Read a blog story, tune into the podcast, buy a book, start conversations, and use the hashtag #SheIsYourNeighbour. We can’t do this without you! We all have a role to play in ending domestic violence.

What is Domestic Violence?



There are many forms of domestic violence, all of which include attempts to maintain power and control over the thoughts, beliefs and behaviour of a woman by creating fear and/or dependency. All forms of abuse result in the woman feeling powerless, unequal and unsafe.

Forms of Domestic Violence



Domestic abuse includes but is not limited to:

Emotional

Physical

Psychological

Financial

Sexual

Verbal

Spiritual

Know the signs



Signs of domestic abuse include but are not limited to:

Insults or put downs, name calling

Violent outbursts

Threats of violence or harm

Threats to destroy property or harm pets

Forced sexual acts

Physical assault

Control over finances

Unkept promises of change

We all have a role to play in ending domestic violence



Use the hashtag #SheIsYourNeighbour