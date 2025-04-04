CKMS News -2025-04-04- Sensory Backpack initiative launched in Waterloo



dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – The city of Waterloo has unveiled a new tool to support the sensory needs of community members while visiting city facilities, the sensory backpack. Packed with items to help individuals reduce or increase sensory input, such as noise cancelling headphones, sunglasses, and fidget tools, the new initiative was launched on April 2nd, World Autism Awareness day.

The backpacks also include information about Waterloo’s inclusion services, and items for self-regulation and communication such as a timer, a drawing pad, and Picture Exchange Communications System (PECS), which allows folks to communicate through pictures.

These kits fit in with the city’s reconciliation, equity, accessibility, diversity and inclusion framework, and are accessible to any visitor at 6 city run facilities. Similar programs have been launched in other Ontario cities including Ottawa, Toronto, and Barrie.

This show features an interview with Molly Riediger, the Inclusion Services Coordinator at the City of Waterloo.