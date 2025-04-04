So Old It’s New set for Saturday, April 5, 2025 – on air 8-10 am ET

A three-headed monster mash featuring 1980 albums by Teenage Head and Talking Heads plus Headstones’ 2022 release Flight Risk. To quote the opening line from Teenage Head’s Disgusteen: Nice day for a party, isn’t it? Which I did a fair bit of with Frantic City by Teenage Head and Talking Heads’ Remain In Light as a soundtrack during college daze, including seeing Teenage Head live when they played at my school. Audio log will be posted after the show airs.

Teenage Head – Frantic City

1. Wild One

2. Somethin’ On My Mind

3. Total Love

4. Let’s Shake

5. Infected

6. Those Things You Do

7. Somethin’ Else

8. Take It

9. Brand New Cadillac

10. Disgusteen – notable not only for “Nice day for a party, isn’t it?” but the conversation with the dark side, adapted from The Exorcist:

Come on in, Father Karras.

Regan’s inside here with me, she’s going nowhere.

But please, it’s so cold, you must let her go.

She’s not going anywhere.

Not till I’m finished with her, you understand.

Just untie my hands,

Let me free, I’ll show you the power

The power of Christ doesn’t compel anyone, not today, understand.

Talking Heads – Remain In Light

1. Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)

2. Crosseyed And Painless

3. The Great Curve

4. Once In A Lifetime

5. Houses In Motion

6. Seen And Not Seen

7. Listening Wind

8. The Overload

Headstones – Flight Risk

1. Headlight Holds A Deer

2. Everything Or Nothing At All

3. Flight Risk

4. When It Goes Badly

5. Tangled

6. Hotel Room

7. Neon Rome

8. Ashes

9. Psychotropic

10. Pilot Light

11. Rink