NO CRAP RADIO VER. 7.02 APR. 5/25 12 AM

A sense of regret…

Hope is the cruelest emotion

And Justice? Out getting coffee.

Cool? You want cool? Don’t look away.

No crap older shows are now rebroadcast tuesday nights at 9pm.

luciano-knockin on heavens door

barb paige-babylon must fall

i threes-many are called

i wayne-living in love

lilly allen-straight to hell

new pornographers-champions (Can)

rem-half a world away

matt good-its been a while (Can)

pete townsand-behind blue eyes

m head-say it ain’t so

bruce cockburn-lovers live (Can)

billy bragg-st swithins day

hepcat-train to skaville

beat-stand down margret

selector-on my radio 91

desmond dekker-work out

rancid-the harder they come

alan black-good advice (Can)

Eddie clean head vinson-midnight creeper

jw jones-can’t play a playboy (Can)

richard henderson-i’m ready (Can)

james cotton-buried alive (Can)

errol garner-it ain’t necessarily so

brian auger-don’t look away

bluejays-peach fuzz

british invasion all stars-green onions

neil young-cortez the killer (Can)

-helpless

-war of man live

This weeks book: The little book of wisdom by the Dali Lama.

Perhaps the most compassionate human ever.

I felt humbled by reading it. ($1 at a yard sale!)

“But history does matter. There is a line connecting the Armenians and the Jews, Cambodians and Rwandans. There are obviously more, but, how much genocide can one sentence handle.” Chris Bohjalian

A mass grave was found with aid workers murdered with their hands handcuffed behind them in Gaza.

Where is the world court. Where is the outrage?

We are too intimidated to send in the troops to protect our fellow man again. (Let’s build a casino instead.)

The old order never left.

Download no crap shows here

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0