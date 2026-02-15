“Music Inspirational – Vibrations of the Soul” – MYSTIC SOUNDWAVES

Welcome to Mystic Soundwaves, the new radio journey hosted by me, Sara Cicognani, singer-songwriter. This show was born from the desire to explore the mystical, spiritual, and transformative dimensions of music and art.

In this episode, we dive into cultures that have always regarded sound as a sacred force, capable of transforming, healing, and connecting. From the primordial sound of OM, the vibrating heart of the universe in Indian tradition, we explore ragas as tools for introspection and meditation; the drums and flutes of the Indigenous peoples of the Americas, where music is both prayer and medicine; and finally, Tibetan bells and singing bowls, carriers of ancient spiritual practices and conscious listening.

Every vibration tells a story, a ritual gesture, a living experience that moves through body, mind, and spirit. It’s an invitation to listen with your whole being, to let the frequencies move through you, and to rediscover music as a sacred and transformative experience.