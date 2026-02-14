Synthetronic 80s – Episode #11 – 2026-02-14

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #11 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m52s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:40
|The Great Commandment (Edit)
|Camouflage
|05:21
|(I Just) Died In Your Arms
|Cutting Crew
|09:45
|Little Lies (Extended Version Edit)
|Fleetwood Mac
|14:48
|Just Like You
|FM
|18:43
|Rise Up (Album Version)
|Parachute Club
|23:48
|Neutron Dance
|Pointer Sisters
|27:52
|Wild, Wild West
|The Escape Club
|31:51
|Drives Me Crazy (Extended Version)
|Peter Jacques Band
|38:23
|Send Me An Angel ’89 (Dance Mix)
|Real Life
|44:34
|High Or Low
|Panther Rex
|48:17
|[spoken interlude]
|54:53
|Stop/Start
|The Assembly
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.
