Synthetronic 80s – Episode #11 – 2026-02-14

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #11 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m52s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:40 The Great Commandment (Edit) Camouflage 05:21 (I Just) Died In Your Arms Cutting Crew 09:45 Little Lies (Extended Version Edit) Fleetwood Mac 14:48 Just Like You FM 18:43 Rise Up (Album Version) Parachute Club 23:48 Neutron Dance Pointer Sisters 27:52 Wild, Wild West The Escape Club 31:51 Drives Me Crazy (Extended Version) Peter Jacques Band 38:23 Send Me An Angel ’89 (Dance Mix) Real Life 44:34 High Or Low Panther Rex 48:17 [spoken interlude] 54:53 Stop/Start The Assembly

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

Subscribe to the podcast!