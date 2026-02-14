Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #11 – 2026-02-14

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #11 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m52s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:40 The Great Commandment (Edit) Camouflage
05:21 (I Just) Died In Your Arms Cutting Crew
09:45 Little Lies (Extended Version Edit) Fleetwood Mac
14:48 Just Like You FM
18:43 Rise Up (Album Version) Parachute Club
23:48 Neutron Dance Pointer Sisters
27:52 Wild, Wild West The Escape Club
31:51 Drives Me Crazy (Extended Version) Peter Jacques Band
38:23 Send Me An Angel ’89 (Dance Mix) Real Life
44:34 High Or Low Panther Rex
48:17 [spoken interlude]
54:53 Stop/Start The Assembly

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

