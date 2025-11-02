The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #103

What’s up, y’all? The Power Up Community Radio fundraiser has begun — if you like what we do here at CKMS 102.7 FM, please consider hitting the donate button to your left!

As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

The Goods Don’t Spoil the Fun Rock No
Kasei Come Tell Me – Single Country No
Land Heart Song You Belong Here – Single Children’s Music CanCon
Skip Waiters chanGES – Single Hip Hop Instrumental, radio edit versions available CanCon
celltowers west (caterpillar) – Single Rock No
Scardenelli & Sophie It’s All In Your Head! – Single Folk No
Simon Scardenelli Underneath the Singing Tree Folk No
Good Loser Going Nowhere – Single Rock No
Sean Bienhaus & Colider Drown Me Out/Distaste – Single Alternative CanCon
Robbie Harte My Mama’s Daughter – Single Country CanCon
D.Rangers Sketch Folk 1 NSFR Track CanCon
Mike Younger The Enemy Within – Single Rock CanCon
Periscopi Invertit Amelia Jazz No
Nicholas Campbell People Like to Talk – Single Rock CanCon
kpec3 arrival fear anchors – Single Religious No
Ryan Stevenson All I See – Single Pop CanCon
CAR287 Looking Through The Lens Rock CanCon
Overnight Strong & Good – Single Rock CanCon
Tara Shannon Cover Story Country CanCon
Gold Foil Hum Character Flaw Alternative CanCon
Dre Dupuis Dre Dupuis Rock CanCon
Elli Hart Don’t Be the Victim – Single Rock CanCon
DahL High Tide – Single Rock CanCon
BBQ Pope UNFURL Rock CanCon
Keegan Powell Drown – Single Rock CanCon
Emmett Jerome It Ain’t Me – EP Rock CanCon
Chrome Daphne Stuck (On You) – Single Pop CanCon
ARK IDENTITY Deluxe Nightmare Pop CanCon
Julian Taylor Don’t Let ‘Em (Get Inside Your Head) – Single Folk CanCon
The Strumbellas Burning Bridges Into Dust – EP Rock CanCon
Big Wreck Rest of the Story Rock CanCon
Lauren Minear Boxing Day Pop No
Terra Lightfoot Home Front Rock CanCon
Mark Fenster Heavenly Bliss – Single New Age CanCon
Brodie Christ Big Feelings Rock CanCon
NERIMA All My Mistakes Rock CanCon
Steve Holliday Looking Into the Hourglass – Single Rock CanCon
Cloud Tangle Desire Path – Single Pop No
Bill Leslie Paradise New Age No
0Stella Died In Your Arms Tonight – Single Rock CanCon
Josh Rager Heart’s Pace Jazz CanCon
The Will Barnes Quartet Outside the Light Jazz No
Jennifer King Peter-Anthony Togni: Nocturne – Single Classical CanCon
Colider For the Space Age Punk CanCon
Colider Birmingham – Single Punk CanCon
Taegen Domstad Amelia – Single Folk CanCon
Rick Sparks A Time to Heal – Single New Age No
Drop Dead Georges I’ve Come Here To Die – Single Rock CanCon
Sarah Brix Who We Used To Be – Single Folk Elora CanCon
Rebekka Bakken Nord Folk No
Mike Gilbar Reflections Folk No
The Whythouse Crossroads (feat. Mista Murray) – Single Country NSFR CanCon/KWCon
Lennox C.B. Bones for the Boatman Alternative CanCon
Elyssa Plaza East Side – Single R&B CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jennifer King – Peter-Anthony Togni: Nocturne
Bill Leslie – Fiordland
Josh Rager – I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Periscopi Invertit – Stella Splendens
Gary Bartz – Uncle Bubba
The Whythouse – Crossroads (feat. Mista Murray)
Skip Waiters – chanGES
Kid DET & Sad Classes – In This Bed
Rejean Lau – Blue Jays Way 2025
Chrome Daphne – Stuck (On You)
Elyssa Plaza – East Side
Sandra Lamb – You Keep On Blessing Me
Norman Brule – Such a Lovely Dream
Kpec3 arrival – fear anchors
Drea Lake – Bird In Your Window
Sarah Brix – Who We Used To Be
Mike Gilbar – Song for a Sunday Morning
D. Rangers – Can’t Outlast My Bills
Scardanelli & Sophie – It’s All In Your Head! (Radio Edit)
Taegan Domstad – Amelia
Robbie Harte – My Mama’s Daughter
Tara Shannon – Blue Motel Room
CAR287 – Road Rage Leady
BBQ Pope – Pool Hall
Colider – Drown Me Out
celltowers – west (caterpillar)
Signee Florence – Better Like That
Steve Holliday – Looking Into the Hourglass
Good Loser – Going Nowhere
Mike Younger – The Enemy Within

See y’all next time!

