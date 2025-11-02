New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #103

What’s up, y’all? The Power Up Community Radio fundraiser has begun — if you like what we do here at CKMS 102.7 FM, please consider hitting the donate button to your left!

As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

The Goods Don’t Spoil the Fun Rock No Kasei Come Tell Me – Single Country No Land Heart Song You Belong Here – Single Children’s Music CanCon Skip Waiters chanGES – Single Hip Hop Instrumental, radio edit versions available CanCon celltowers west (caterpillar) – Single Rock No Scardenelli & Sophie It’s All In Your Head! – Single Folk No Simon Scardenelli Underneath the Singing Tree Folk No Good Loser Going Nowhere – Single Rock No Sean Bienhaus & Colider Drown Me Out/Distaste – Single Alternative CanCon Robbie Harte My Mama’s Daughter – Single Country CanCon D.Rangers Sketch Folk 1 NSFR Track CanCon Mike Younger The Enemy Within – Single Rock CanCon Periscopi Invertit Amelia Jazz No Nicholas Campbell People Like to Talk – Single Rock CanCon kpec3 arrival fear anchors – Single Religious No Ryan Stevenson All I See – Single Pop CanCon CAR287 Looking Through The Lens Rock CanCon Overnight Strong & Good – Single Rock CanCon Tara Shannon Cover Story Country CanCon Gold Foil Hum Character Flaw Alternative CanCon Dre Dupuis Dre Dupuis Rock CanCon Elli Hart Don’t Be the Victim – Single Rock CanCon DahL High Tide – Single Rock CanCon BBQ Pope UNFURL Rock CanCon Keegan Powell Drown – Single Rock CanCon Emmett Jerome It Ain’t Me – EP Rock CanCon Chrome Daphne Stuck (On You) – Single Pop CanCon ARK IDENTITY Deluxe Nightmare Pop CanCon Julian Taylor Don’t Let ‘Em (Get Inside Your Head) – Single Folk CanCon The Strumbellas Burning Bridges Into Dust – EP Rock CanCon Big Wreck Rest of the Story Rock CanCon Lauren Minear Boxing Day Pop No Terra Lightfoot Home Front Rock CanCon Mark Fenster Heavenly Bliss – Single New Age CanCon Brodie Christ Big Feelings Rock CanCon NERIMA All My Mistakes Rock CanCon Steve Holliday Looking Into the Hourglass – Single Rock CanCon Cloud Tangle Desire Path – Single Pop No Bill Leslie Paradise New Age No 0Stella Died In Your Arms Tonight – Single Rock CanCon Josh Rager Heart’s Pace Jazz CanCon The Will Barnes Quartet Outside the Light Jazz No Jennifer King Peter-Anthony Togni: Nocturne – Single Classical CanCon Colider For the Space Age Punk CanCon Colider Birmingham – Single Punk CanCon Taegen Domstad Amelia – Single Folk CanCon Rick Sparks A Time to Heal – Single New Age No Drop Dead Georges I’ve Come Here To Die – Single Rock CanCon Sarah Brix Who We Used To Be – Single Folk Elora CanCon Rebekka Bakken Nord Folk No Mike Gilbar Reflections Folk No The Whythouse Crossroads (feat. Mista Murray) – Single Country NSFR CanCon/KWCon Lennox C.B. Bones for the Boatman Alternative CanCon Elyssa Plaza East Side – Single R&B CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Jennifer King – Peter-Anthony Togni: Nocturne

Bill Leslie – Fiordland

Josh Rager – I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face

Periscopi Invertit – Stella Splendens

Gary Bartz – Uncle Bubba

The Whythouse – Crossroads (feat. Mista Murray)

Skip Waiters – chanGES

Kid DET & Sad Classes – In This Bed

Rejean Lau – Blue Jays Way 2025

Chrome Daphne – Stuck (On You)

Elyssa Plaza – East Side

Sandra Lamb – You Keep On Blessing Me

Norman Brule – Such a Lovely Dream

Kpec3 arrival – fear anchors

Drea Lake – Bird In Your Window

Sarah Brix – Who We Used To Be

Mike Gilbar – Song for a Sunday Morning

D. Rangers – Can’t Outlast My Bills

Scardanelli & Sophie – It’s All In Your Head! (Radio Edit)

Taegan Domstad – Amelia

Robbie Harte – My Mama’s Daughter

Tara Shannon – Blue Motel Room

CAR287 – Road Rage Leady

BBQ Pope – Pool Hall

Colider – Drown Me Out

celltowers – west (caterpillar)

Signee Florence – Better Like That

Steve Holliday – Looking Into the Hourglass

Good Loser – Going Nowhere

Mike Younger – The Enemy Within

See y’all next time!