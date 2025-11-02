New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #103

What’s up, y’all? The Power Up Community Radio fundraiser has begun — if you like what we do here at CKMS 102.7 FM, please consider hitting the donate button to your left!
As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|The Goods
|Don’t Spoil the Fun
|Rock
|No
|Kasei
|Come Tell Me – Single
|Country
|No
|Land Heart Song
|You Belong Here – Single
|Children’s Music
|CanCon
|Skip Waiters
|chanGES – Single
|Hip Hop
|Instrumental, radio edit versions available
|CanCon
|celltowers
|west (caterpillar) – Single
|Rock
|No
|Scardenelli & Sophie
|It’s All In Your Head! – Single
|Folk
|No
|Simon Scardenelli
|Underneath the Singing Tree
|Folk
|No
|Good Loser
|Going Nowhere – Single
|Rock
|No
|Sean Bienhaus & Colider
|Drown Me Out/Distaste – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Robbie Harte
|My Mama’s Daughter – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|D.Rangers
|Sketch
|Folk
|1 NSFR Track
|CanCon
|Mike Younger
|The Enemy Within – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Periscopi Invertit
|Amelia
|Jazz
|No
|Nicholas Campbell
|People Like to Talk – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|fear anchors – Single
|Religious
|No
|Ryan Stevenson
|All I See – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|CAR287
|Looking Through The Lens
|Rock
|CanCon
|Overnight
|Strong & Good – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Tara Shannon
|Cover Story
|Country
|CanCon
|Gold Foil Hum
|Character Flaw
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Dre Dupuis
|Dre Dupuis
|Rock
|CanCon
|Elli Hart
|Don’t Be the Victim – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|DahL
|High Tide – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|BBQ Pope
|UNFURL
|Rock
|CanCon
|Keegan Powell
|Drown – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Emmett Jerome
|It Ain’t Me – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Chrome Daphne
|Stuck (On You) – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|ARK IDENTITY
|Deluxe Nightmare
|Pop
|CanCon
|Julian Taylor
|Don’t Let ‘Em (Get Inside Your Head) – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Strumbellas
|Burning Bridges Into Dust – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Big Wreck
|Rest of the Story
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lauren Minear
|Boxing Day
|Pop
|No
|Terra Lightfoot
|Home Front
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mark Fenster
|Heavenly Bliss – Single
|New Age
|CanCon
|Brodie Christ
|Big Feelings
|Rock
|CanCon
|NERIMA
|All My Mistakes
|Rock
|CanCon
|Steve Holliday
|Looking Into the Hourglass – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Cloud Tangle
|Desire Path – Single
|Pop
|No
|Bill Leslie
|Paradise
|New Age
|No
|0Stella
|Died In Your Arms Tonight – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Josh Rager
|Heart’s Pace
|Jazz
|CanCon
|The Will Barnes Quartet
|Outside the Light
|Jazz
|No
|Jennifer King
|Peter-Anthony Togni: Nocturne – Single
|Classical
|CanCon
|Colider
|For the Space Age
|Punk
|CanCon
|Colider
|Birmingham – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Taegen Domstad
|Amelia – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Rick Sparks
|A Time to Heal – Single
|New Age
|No
|Drop Dead Georges
|I’ve Come Here To Die – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sarah Brix
|Who We Used To Be – Single
|Folk
|Elora
|CanCon
|Rebekka Bakken
|Nord
|Folk
|No
|Mike Gilbar
|Reflections
|Folk
|No
|The Whythouse
|Crossroads (feat. Mista Murray) – Single
|Country
|NSFR
|CanCon/KWCon
|Lennox C.B.
|Bones for the Boatman
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Elyssa Plaza
|East Side – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Jennifer King – Peter-Anthony Togni: Nocturne
Bill Leslie – Fiordland
Josh Rager – I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Periscopi Invertit – Stella Splendens
Gary Bartz – Uncle Bubba
The Whythouse – Crossroads (feat. Mista Murray)
Skip Waiters – chanGES
Kid DET & Sad Classes – In This Bed
Rejean Lau – Blue Jays Way 2025
Chrome Daphne – Stuck (On You)
Elyssa Plaza – East Side
Sandra Lamb – You Keep On Blessing Me
Norman Brule – Such a Lovely Dream
Kpec3 arrival – fear anchors
Drea Lake – Bird In Your Window
Sarah Brix – Who We Used To Be
Mike Gilbar – Song for a Sunday Morning
D. Rangers – Can’t Outlast My Bills
Scardanelli & Sophie – It’s All In Your Head! (Radio Edit)
Taegan Domstad – Amelia
Robbie Harte – My Mama’s Daughter
Tara Shannon – Blue Motel Room
CAR287 – Road Rage Leady
BBQ Pope – Pool Hall
Colider – Drown Me Out
celltowers – west (caterpillar)
Signee Florence – Better Like That
Steve Holliday – Looking Into the Hourglass
Good Loser – Going Nowhere
Mike Younger – The Enemy Within
See y’all next time!