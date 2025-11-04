Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 135, 11/3/25

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/RadioNowhere251103Episode135.mp3, 58m00s, 82.0 MBytes

1:21 L.K. The Pretty Shirati Luo Voice Jazz
6:23 Harmagedon The Souljazz Orchestra
9:00 Rattle and Burn Jesse Cook
12:46 You Were Never There Diego Garcia
16:23 Big in the City Pony Gold
20:50 I Go Blind 54-40
23:33 Do You Realize?? The Flaming Lips
27:01 Suicide Blond INXS
32:08 Call It Stormy Monday (But Tuesday’s Just as Bad) T-Bone Walker
35:08 Stormy Monday [Live] Cream
42:57 A Year In Its Passing The Wilderness of Manitoba
46:11 Hash Pipe (from CD) Weezer
49:17 Cold Turkey John Lennon

