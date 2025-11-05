CKMS News 2025-11-05- MPP Catherine Fife elected chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians

CKMS News -2025-11-05- MPP Fife elected chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians



dan kellar

Waterloo – Becoming the first Canadian to hold the role, Waterloo NDP MPP Catherine Fife was elected to lead the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) at the organization’s conference in early October. Fife becomes the 8th chairperson in the organization’s history.

According to the group’s website, the CWP is the network of women members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s Parliaments and Legislatures and is a means of” building the capacity of women elected to Parliament to be more effective in their roles”. Fife notes that it is a “huge responsibility” but adds that “this is the kind of work that also gives me energy”.

MPP Fife says she hopes to focus her efforts around access to education, democratic engagement, human rights and climate change.

The CWP over 3,000 Women Parliamentarians, in over 180 Commonwealth national and sub-national Parliaments, .

This show features an interview with MPP Fife, who is excited to take on the role which she says is “a great opportunity to learn, and take things to the next level.”