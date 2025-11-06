The Clean Up Hour, Mix 343

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a discussion of the recent Billboard chart headlines that have been making the rounds. Also, the Power Up Community Radio Fundraiser is still going, please consider donating!

Shad – Intro

Shad & Raz Fresco – Look Pt 1

Saba & FELIX! – TicTacToe

Michael Christmas & Mathilde MX – move

Wynne – The British Are Coming

Atmosphere – Caddy

Aesop Rock – Poly Cotton Blend

Westside Gunn – Tiffany Blue

Curren$y – Rush Hour

Lloyd Banks – Book of Records

Mcenroe – No A No I

Nickelus F – Max Frequencies

Mobb Deep – Against the World

Miguel – The Killing

ThorHighHeels – Preview of the Noose

50 Cent – Damn

Lloyd Banks, 50 Cent, & Young Buck – You Already Know

Bruiser Wolf, ZeelooperZ, & Harry Fraud – The Spaniard

R.A.P Ferreira, ELDON, & Kenny Segal – blood quantum

The RH Factor & D’Angelo – Bullshit

Not for Radio – Back To You

2 Chainz & The Isley Brothers – The ATL Experience

Hit-Boy, Havoc, & The Alchemist – Celebration Moments

Jay Worthy & Conway – Bellagio

Jay Worthy – Worthy vs Getty

Obed Padilla – Fuerza Freestyle

Charles Hamilton – The Perfect Suicide

Kent Jamz – affirmation

Heems & Lee Ranaldo – Nothing Good Is Easy

The RH Factor & D’Angelo – I’ll Stay

War – Four Cornered Room

See y’all next time!