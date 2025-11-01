Feeling anxious about Retirement?

Your Roadmap to Confidence: The Hexavisionary Retirement Checklist

Retirement marks a significant life transition, offering new freedoms and opportunities. However, navigating this journey requires careful planning and a clear vision.

The Hexavisionary Retirement Checklist is your comprehensive guide to ensuring a confident and fulfilling retirement. This isn’t just about financial security; it’s about building a holistic plan that addresses all facets of your life, from health and wellness to lifestyle and legacy.

We’ll help you anticipate potential challenges, seize new possibilities, and create a future that truly reflects your aspirations.

From understanding your financial landscape to envisioning your ideal daily life, this checklist provides a structured approach to transform your retirement dreams into a tangible reality.

Broadcast: 102.7 CKMS Radio Waterloo

Duration: 60 Minutes (Four 15-Minute Segments)

Listen to the episode and download the free checklist below.

Download Retirement Planning Guide