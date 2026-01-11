The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #113

What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Steve Berndt Heart of Hearts Jazz CanCon
Octavium Anticipate – Single Metal CanCon
Carina Unapologetically It – Single Pop CanCon
Buzz Hummer Blown By That Wind – Single Folk CanCon
Jackson Reed and the Silverbirds Live in ’25 – EP Rock CanCon
Jackson Reed and the Silverbirds Little Red Corvette b/w Detroit Medley – Single Rock CanCon
The McDades PEGGY-O – Single Folk CanCon
Brodie McAllister’s Wattle Jazz in Meanjin 021 – Live at KPEK Jazz No
Satellite Birdhouse The Big Reveal – Single Folk CanCon
kpec3 arrival Beyond the Skies – Single Rock No
Dave Soroka Tastie Treat Folk CanCon
Genevieve Racette Golden (Deluxe) Folk CanCon
Michael J. Moore Chapter 3 – EP Folk CanCon
Thalia Gunawan Kamu yang dibangku depan – Single Pop / World No
Hewson Grey Live in Cold Lake Rock CanCon
Hewson Grey Refleck Rock CanCon
Black Eye Butterfly I Am An Antenna – Single Rock CanCon
Ritch Mitchell Outrun Your Past – Single Rock CanCon
Quiet Resonance Pathways Ambient No
John McNeill & Tom Harrell Look to the Sky Jazz No
The New Gypsies featuring Vic Juris The New Gypsies featuring Vic Juris Jazz No
Matt Harrity Suits and Scotches Jazz No
Dave Pietro The Butterfly Effect Jazz No
Larry Willis Just in Time Jazz No
Tommy Andersson Shimmering Blue Jazz No
Dave Friedman & Tony Miceli Glow Jazz No
Kevin Hays Ugly Beauty Jazz No
John Hart New Mantra Jazz No
Kirk Knuffke Brother Jazz No
Rev Dave and the Sin Eaters Clouds Like Buffalo Country CanCon
Remy Verreault Throwing Daggers in the Dark Rock CanCon
SeaDaisy Got Hit – Single Rock CanCon
SeaDaisy Mountain – Single Rock CanCon
Bad Bad Joel Burning Building – Single Electronic Extended and Radio Edit versions available CanCon
The Golden Age of Wrestling Sweet Chin Music Electronic CanCon
Kye Alfred Hillig Ezekiel Bobbing for Apples – Single Country No
Joel Miller What If? Classical CanCon
Soul Howe and the Swells Life Rolls On – Single Pop CanCon
Abstract Butta Fingas Definitive Outwhere Recognisance Electronic No
Various Artists LY003: Weaving World Partial CanCon
The Cross Sea The Cross Sea Folk CanCon
Matthew Holtby Pretending – Single Rock CanCon
Inlaid Fear of Your Dreams – Single Metal CanCon
Inlaid My Own – Single Metal CanCon
Inlaid My Way – Single Metal CanCon
Inlaid Nemesis – Single Metal CanCon
Inlaid Never Forget – Single Metal CanCon
Inlaid Salem’s Curse – Single Metal CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Quiet Resonance – Valley
Joel Miller – Dew Drop In
Steve Berndt – Blue Skies on Mars
Brodie McAllister’s Wattle – Blappin
John McNeil & Tom Harrell – Unit 7
The New Gypsies featuring Vic Juris – Mystrieuse
Sam Wilkes – Stay Home
The Golden Age of Wrestling – ditching you to go have sex with your dad at kfc was toxic and i am so sorry
Bad Bad Joel – Burning Building (Extended Mix) [feat. Louise]
Abstract Butta Fingas – To Fall In Love
Carina – Unapologetically It
Soul Howe and the Swells – Life Rolls On
Thalia Gunawan – Kamu Yang Dibangku Depan
Luyos MaryCarl – An Eagle’s Flight
Dave Soroka – Baby’s Weird
Michael J. Moore – That Summer Night in Boston
Buzz Hummer – Blown By That Wind
Satellite Birdhouse – The Big Reveal
Genevieve Racette – Come As You Are
Kye Alfred Hillig – Ezekiel Bobbing for Apples
Rev Dave and the Sin Eaters – Jonah Got a Scooter
The Cross Sea – The Midwest
SeaDaisy – Got Hit
Madeline Doornaert – Black Crows
Ritch Mitchell – Outrun Your Past
Hewson Grey – Small Town
Black Eye Butterfly – I Am An Antenna
Kpec3 arrival – Beyond the Skies
Greystone Canyon – Immigrant Song
Jackson Reed and the Silverbirds – Do You Feel The Way I Do

See y’all next time!

