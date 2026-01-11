New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #113

What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Steve Berndt Heart of Hearts Jazz CanCon Octavium Anticipate – Single Metal CanCon Carina Unapologetically It – Single Pop CanCon Buzz Hummer Blown By That Wind – Single Folk CanCon Jackson Reed and the Silverbirds Live in ’25 – EP Rock CanCon Jackson Reed and the Silverbirds Little Red Corvette b/w Detroit Medley – Single Rock CanCon The McDades PEGGY-O – Single Folk CanCon Brodie McAllister’s Wattle Jazz in Meanjin 021 – Live at KPEK Jazz No Satellite Birdhouse The Big Reveal – Single Folk CanCon kpec3 arrival Beyond the Skies – Single Rock No Dave Soroka Tastie Treat Folk CanCon Genevieve Racette Golden (Deluxe) Folk CanCon Michael J. Moore Chapter 3 – EP Folk CanCon Thalia Gunawan Kamu yang dibangku depan – Single Pop / World No Hewson Grey Live in Cold Lake Rock CanCon Hewson Grey Refleck Rock CanCon Black Eye Butterfly I Am An Antenna – Single Rock CanCon Ritch Mitchell Outrun Your Past – Single Rock CanCon Quiet Resonance Pathways Ambient No John McNeill & Tom Harrell Look to the Sky Jazz No The New Gypsies featuring Vic Juris The New Gypsies featuring Vic Juris Jazz No Matt Harrity Suits and Scotches Jazz No Dave Pietro The Butterfly Effect Jazz No Larry Willis Just in Time Jazz No Tommy Andersson Shimmering Blue Jazz No Dave Friedman & Tony Miceli Glow Jazz No Kevin Hays Ugly Beauty Jazz No John Hart New Mantra Jazz No Kirk Knuffke Brother Jazz No Rev Dave and the Sin Eaters Clouds Like Buffalo Country CanCon Remy Verreault Throwing Daggers in the Dark Rock CanCon SeaDaisy Got Hit – Single Rock CanCon SeaDaisy Mountain – Single Rock CanCon Bad Bad Joel Burning Building – Single Electronic Extended and Radio Edit versions available CanCon The Golden Age of Wrestling Sweet Chin Music Electronic CanCon Kye Alfred Hillig Ezekiel Bobbing for Apples – Single Country No Joel Miller What If? Classical CanCon Soul Howe and the Swells Life Rolls On – Single Pop CanCon Abstract Butta Fingas Definitive Outwhere Recognisance Electronic No Various Artists LY003: Weaving World Partial CanCon The Cross Sea The Cross Sea Folk CanCon Matthew Holtby Pretending – Single Rock CanCon Inlaid Fear of Your Dreams – Single Metal CanCon Inlaid My Own – Single Metal CanCon Inlaid My Way – Single Metal CanCon Inlaid Nemesis – Single Metal CanCon Inlaid Never Forget – Single Metal CanCon Inlaid Salem’s Curse – Single Metal CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Quiet Resonance – Valley

Joel Miller – Dew Drop In

Steve Berndt – Blue Skies on Mars

Brodie McAllister’s Wattle – Blappin

John McNeil & Tom Harrell – Unit 7

The New Gypsies featuring Vic Juris – Mystrieuse

Sam Wilkes – Stay Home

The Golden Age of Wrestling – ditching you to go have sex with your dad at kfc was toxic and i am so sorry

Bad Bad Joel – Burning Building (Extended Mix) [feat. Louise]

Abstract Butta Fingas – To Fall In Love

Carina – Unapologetically It

Soul Howe and the Swells – Life Rolls On

Thalia Gunawan – Kamu Yang Dibangku Depan

Luyos MaryCarl – An Eagle’s Flight

Dave Soroka – Baby’s Weird

Michael J. Moore – That Summer Night in Boston

Buzz Hummer – Blown By That Wind

Satellite Birdhouse – The Big Reveal

Genevieve Racette – Come As You Are

Kye Alfred Hillig – Ezekiel Bobbing for Apples

Rev Dave and the Sin Eaters – Jonah Got a Scooter

The Cross Sea – The Midwest

SeaDaisy – Got Hit

Madeline Doornaert – Black Crows

Ritch Mitchell – Outrun Your Past

Hewson Grey – Small Town

Black Eye Butterfly – I Am An Antenna

Kpec3 arrival – Beyond the Skies

Greystone Canyon – Immigrant Song

Jackson Reed and the Silverbirds – Do You Feel The Way I Do

See y’all next time!