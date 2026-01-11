New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #113

What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Steve Berndt
|Heart of Hearts
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Octavium
|Anticipate – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Carina
|Unapologetically It – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Buzz Hummer
|Blown By That Wind – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jackson Reed and the Silverbirds
|Live in ’25 – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jackson Reed and the Silverbirds
|Little Red Corvette b/w Detroit Medley – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The McDades
|PEGGY-O – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Brodie McAllister’s Wattle
|Jazz in Meanjin 021 – Live at KPEK
|Jazz
|No
|Satellite Birdhouse
|The Big Reveal – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|Beyond the Skies – Single
|Rock
|No
|Dave Soroka
|Tastie Treat
|Folk
|CanCon
|Genevieve Racette
|Golden (Deluxe)
|Folk
|CanCon
|Michael J. Moore
|Chapter 3 – EP
|Folk
|CanCon
|Thalia Gunawan
|Kamu yang dibangku depan – Single
|Pop / World
|No
|Hewson Grey
|Live in Cold Lake
|Rock
|CanCon
|Hewson Grey
|Refleck
|Rock
|CanCon
|Black Eye Butterfly
|I Am An Antenna – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ritch Mitchell
|Outrun Your Past – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Quiet Resonance
|Pathways
|Ambient
|No
|John McNeill & Tom Harrell
|Look to the Sky
|Jazz
|No
|The New Gypsies featuring Vic Juris
|The New Gypsies featuring Vic Juris
|Jazz
|No
|Matt Harrity
|Suits and Scotches
|Jazz
|No
|Dave Pietro
|The Butterfly Effect
|Jazz
|No
|Larry Willis
|Just in Time
|Jazz
|No
|Tommy Andersson
|Shimmering Blue
|Jazz
|No
|Dave Friedman & Tony Miceli
|Glow
|Jazz
|No
|Kevin Hays
|Ugly Beauty
|Jazz
|No
|John Hart
|New Mantra
|Jazz
|No
|Kirk Knuffke
|Brother
|Jazz
|No
|Rev Dave and the Sin Eaters
|Clouds Like Buffalo
|Country
|CanCon
|Remy Verreault
|Throwing Daggers in the Dark
|Rock
|CanCon
|SeaDaisy
|Got Hit – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|SeaDaisy
|Mountain – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Bad Bad Joel
|Burning Building – Single
|Electronic
|Extended and Radio Edit versions available
|CanCon
|The Golden Age of Wrestling
|Sweet Chin Music
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Kye Alfred Hillig
|Ezekiel Bobbing for Apples – Single
|Country
|No
|Joel Miller
|What If?
|Classical
|CanCon
|Soul Howe and the Swells
|Life Rolls On – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Abstract Butta Fingas
|Definitive Outwhere Recognisance
|Electronic
|No
|Various Artists
|LY003: Weaving
|World
|Partial CanCon
|The Cross Sea
|The Cross Sea
|Folk
|CanCon
|Matthew Holtby
|Pretending – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Inlaid
|Fear of Your Dreams – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Inlaid
|My Own – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Inlaid
|My Way – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Inlaid
|Nemesis – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Inlaid
|Never Forget – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
|Inlaid
|Salem’s Curse – Single
|Metal
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Quiet Resonance – Valley
Joel Miller – Dew Drop In
Steve Berndt – Blue Skies on Mars
Brodie McAllister’s Wattle – Blappin
John McNeil & Tom Harrell – Unit 7
The New Gypsies featuring Vic Juris – Mystrieuse
Sam Wilkes – Stay Home
The Golden Age of Wrestling – ditching you to go have sex with your dad at kfc was toxic and i am so sorry
Bad Bad Joel – Burning Building (Extended Mix) [feat. Louise]
Abstract Butta Fingas – To Fall In Love
Carina – Unapologetically It
Soul Howe and the Swells – Life Rolls On
Thalia Gunawan – Kamu Yang Dibangku Depan
Luyos MaryCarl – An Eagle’s Flight
Dave Soroka – Baby’s Weird
Michael J. Moore – That Summer Night in Boston
Buzz Hummer – Blown By That Wind
Satellite Birdhouse – The Big Reveal
Genevieve Racette – Come As You Are
Kye Alfred Hillig – Ezekiel Bobbing for Apples
Rev Dave and the Sin Eaters – Jonah Got a Scooter
The Cross Sea – The Midwest
SeaDaisy – Got Hit
Madeline Doornaert – Black Crows
Ritch Mitchell – Outrun Your Past
Hewson Grey – Small Town
Black Eye Butterfly – I Am An Antenna
Kpec3 arrival – Beyond the Skies
Greystone Canyon – Immigrant Song
Jackson Reed and the Silverbirds – Do You Feel The Way I Do
See y’all next time!
One thought on “New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #113”
Awesome music on here. Thanks for allowing m to be a part of it..